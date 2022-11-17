Read full article on original website
New Study Reveals That Texas Has Some Of The Nicest Neighbors in America
So you’ve probably heard your share of dreaded neighbor stories, or maybe you even once had a neighbor that just was not pleasant at all!. Thankfully I have been blessed with GREAT neighbors whenever I move. I once had a neighbor who would take out my trash for me whenever he saw it outside my doorstep. I also had neighbors that would always look out for my dogs whenever I was not home. If my dogs escaped my yard they would make sure to always let me know.
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
Whataburger Snubbed on List of Dominant Fast Food in Texas
In Texas, Whataburger is like a religion. Well, almost. It's a pretty big deal. With 716 locations all across the Lone Star state you would figure that it would be considered the most dominant fast food chain in Texas. Well, you would be wrong!. Which is shocking, right? Over at...
The Problem With the ‘Don’t California My Texas’ Mindset
"Don't California My Texas" is on banners, on stickers, and it's even a country song. While I understand the intent of the message, it's inherently flawed, counterproductive and really just wildly inaccurate. Are Californians Coming to Texas?. Well, yes, they are. 1 in 10 people who move to Texas are...
Top 5 Reasons Texans Despise Black Friday Shopping
Thanksgiving is a time when families come together to celebrate family, love, and the season of giving. *Insert dramatic pause* And then comes BLACK FRIDAY and all that love is thrown out the door!. Ok, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic but if you’ve ever been shopping on Black Friday...
When Traveling Keep In Mind Of The Most Frustrating Texas Airport
Let me paint the scene: you just landed, you're off the plane for your layover & now you have to book it because you only have 20 minutes to reach your next flight. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me; nearly every time I go to visit family. It's even worse when you finally REACH your gate to find that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.
Texas Starts A Lot Of Fires Frying Turkeys. Here’s How Not To.
I understand that most people have their minds on Christmas already. I mean all the holiday movies are playing, Walmart and other stores are already running Black Friday types of deals, etc. Remember though, there IS a holiday prior to Christmas, and it can be a dangerous one. I'm talking...
The Only Thing You Need To Make Your Fake Texas Tree Smell Real
NOT AN AD. Just a midwest millennial grasping on to the last drops of childhood joy. Chasing VCRs. Hanging on the faux smell of pine trees like it might ask me to prom. Re-watching Miracle on 34th Street still thinking I can relate somehow to 6-year-old Mara Wilson. If Dylan McDermott hasn't aged a day... why should I?
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Can’t Sleep? Here’s What Texas Is Googling Late At Night
Sleep can be a tough thing for some people to get. I know for me it's difficult to get enough sleep. I'm a night owl, I struggle to go to bed before 11 pm each night, and even later on the weekends. For some, staying asleep is the problem. I...
Texas Couple Cause Outrage Over Video on Controversial Marriage Rules
Love is gentle, love is kind, love is leaving your location on 24/7?. That's what this famous TikTok couple want you to know is one of their rules in their marriage. TikTok couple Jaden and Andy McGrew, who live in the Dallas-Fort Worth, are a little confused as to why their videos of their marriage rules caused a bit of controversy. In their videos have revealed their three marriage rules that work for them, they include:
Texas Judge Un-Forgives Student Loan Debt Plan
See the screenshot below? This is what you get if you try and go apply for student loan debt relief. The ruling was declared to be illegal and unconstitutional. That's what former President Donald Trump-appointed Texas US District Judge Mark Pittman said during a recent ruling on loan forgiveness. Biden‘s plan is to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers making under $125,000. How many borrowers from Killeen, Texas could this ruling potentially affect, if it stands?
See The Rockin’ Tombstones Of Texas Artists We’ve Sadly Lost
Some rock star graves have become as popular as museums, historical sites and other tourist attractions. Funerals are truly unique and very rarely will you see two handled the same way. Tombstones vary also and the graves they mark can become destinations for fans. One grave that has become a...
Texans Show Us Their Office Fridges for Clean Out Your Fridge Day
National Clean Out Your Fridge Day reminds us all how important it is to keep your fridge clean. Seriously, things can get ugly really fast if you do not clean out your fridge. Weird smells start to happen. New creatures emerge in mold form. It is just not a good time when food is left in the fridge for too long.
Texans Have Decided Their Favorite Disney Princess and It Is Fishy
You either love or hate Disney. The company basically invades your soul, whether you like it or not. During my childhood, it is all I watched. Princess Jasmine was my favorite growing up but as I grew older, I started to realize all these "strong" princesses were still not the best idols for children.
Bride Blows ‘Dust’ Off Wedding Vows After Waiting 15 Years: WATCH
A woman cleverly roasted her now-husband during their wedding ceremony by blowing dust off her long-awaited wedding vows. After dating for 15 years, Christie and Byron Jeffries finally tied the knot in October in a ceremony held in South Carolina. When it came time to read their vows to each...
