wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
wrestleview.com
WWE breaks another company record
WWE has announced in a statement given to PWInsider, the 2023 Royal Rumble has broken a company record for the largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over this past weekend, the gate for the Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark. WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event will...
wrestleview.com
Updated Attendance Figures for WWE & AEW Television
WWE Raw – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut – 3,141 sold. WWE SmackDown – XL Center in Hartford, CT – 6,123 sold. AEW Rampage – Prudential Center in Newark, NJ –...
wrestleview.com
A&E To Debut New WWE Biographies in 2023
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported some new biopics are in the works. A&E has been working on the following future WWE Biography installments with plans to debut in January 2023:. -The Iron Sheik. -Kane. -Randy Orton. -Paige. -Dusty Rhodes. -Ricky Steamboat. -Jesse Ventura. Source: PWInsider.
wrestleview.com
AEW Full Gear PPV news and notes
Some notes from Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view are below:. The main event finish with William Regal handing MJF Brass Knuckles was Tony Khan’s idea and you can look back at the last several weeks of the build-up you see the signs leading to it. It appears from the media scrum that MJF as a heel champion pairing with and Regal not unlike Kenny Omega and Don Callis.
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan reveals date and location for AEW Revolution
AEW’s next pay-per-view is heading to California. During the AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan revealed that the promotion’s next pay-per-view – Revolution will be Sunday March 5, 2023 and will emanate live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. The...
wrestleview.com
AEW star calls the Interim Titles “bulls—“
AEW star Shawn Spears took to Twitter to say having interim titles is “bulls—.”. Spears wrote: “This “interim” stuff is bulls—. You’re either the Champion, or you’re not.”. At Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to become the...
wrestleview.com
Producers Revealed for Last Friday’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)
The producers have been revealed for some of the matches that aired on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown from the XL Center in Hartford, CT, according to Fightful Select. – Drew McIntyre, Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn promo: Michael Hayes. – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet: Kenny Dykstra. – New...
wrestleview.com
Tony Khan comments on Interim Women’s Title, Thunder Rosa
During the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan commented on the status of the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship. Saturday night at the pay-per-view, Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship. Storm previously won the Title at All Out after Thunder Rosa announced she was unable to defend the title due to being injured.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar gets a new in-ring name
WWE Raw Results – 11/21/22 (Final show before Survivor Series, WarGame advantage)
wrestleview.com
Post-Survivor Series Friday Night Smackdown to Air on FS1
The post-Survivor Series of WWE SmackDown has been bumped from FOX to FS1. The December 2 SmackDown will now air on FS1 instead of FOX due to coverage of the PAC-12 College Football Championship game. SmackDown will air live on FS1 that night at 8pm ET, and then two replays...
wrestleview.com
Ratings for Last Week’s Smackdown (11/18/2022)
Viewership for Friday Night Smackdown last week on FOX drew an average of 2.232 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.263 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.56 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured a World Cup Qualifying Match...
wrestleview.com
Backstage Drama Coming Out of Full Gear
There is a bit of backstage drama playing out on social media after AEW Full Gear. It all started with Austin Gunn replying to a tweet from JJ Williams of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who was covering the Full Gear post-show media scrum. Williams noted that when asked about his tribute...
wrestleview.com
Kenny Omega comments on The Elite’s return at Full Gear; will challenge for major title in January
AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on the return of the The Elite at Full Gear as they challenged Death Triangle for the World Trios Titles. The was the groups first match since the ALL OUT pay-per-view, held in September. They had been suspended following a backstage fight that took place with CM Punk at the the PPV’s media scrum.
wrestleview.com
AEW Top Talent Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, or at least it comes across that way on his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself with his entrance mask in his hand with the caption that reads, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”
wrestleview.com
New Match Added to NXT
A new match has been added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT lineup as the company announced that Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile would take on Kiana James. The show is being built around Wes Lee defending the North American Title against former champion Carmelo Hayes. Here is the updated card for the show:
wrestleview.com
Saraya comments on her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear
AEW star Saraya took to Twitter comment on her win over Britt Baker at Saturday night’s Full Gear pay-per-view. This was Saraya’s first match since having to retire from in-ring action back in 2017 due to a neck injury she suffered at a WWE house show in December of that year.
wrestleview.com
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Go-Home Show For Survivor Series
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. This is the go-home show for this coming Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames. As of this writing the only...
wrestleview.com
WWE RAW Viewership and Key Demo (11/21/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.646 million viewers. These numbers are about on par from last week’s Crown Jewel Fallout episode which drew an average of 1.647 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a...
