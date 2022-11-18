Read full article on original website
Digiday
Media Buying Briefing: Which media will buyers turn to in a soft local market in 2023?
As the entire marketing and media ecosystem braces for a rough 2023 by most definitions, local media — particularly traditional media including broadcast and print — are expected to be hit hard by revenue losses. What will save local from a deeper downward trend next year will be local ad spending on digital, digital out-of-home (OOH) media and connected TV, according to numerous media agency sources as well as Borrell & Associates, a firm that tracks local advertising in the U.S.
Digiday
Why cookie deprecation is deflating performance and inflating costs for advertisers
With the full deprecation of third-party cookies on the horizon, advertisers and publishers are navigating a challenging and quickly evolving landscape. The sunset of the third-party cookie continues as usage and lifetimes fall. Their deprecation is preventing brands from effectively measuring the effectiveness of media campaigns in real-time at highly granular levels.
Digiday
Digiday+ Research: How marketers are using AI to target ads, recommend products and provide customer service
This is the fourth part of a research series on the most popular emerging technologies. The series follows up on a report Digiday produced five years ago to discover how technologies previously reported on have evolved and to explore new technologies that have since emerged, including blockchain and robotics. In this segment, we look at how marketers are using the artificial intelligence tools of natural language processing and data-driven personalization.
Digiday
Confessions of an ad exec: Most activation in the ecosystem is inefficient and profits from that inefficiency
Nothing is certain except death and taxes — and the annual frustration over how inefficient digital advertising actually is. In this edition of Digiday’s Confessions series, in which we exchange anonymity for candor, it’s the turn of an ad exec who has a more sobering take than usual on the matter: Most activation in the ecosystem is inefficient and profits from that inefficiency, they said.
Digiday
DTC reproductive brand ups video ad investment to get in front of more eyeballs
Direct-to-consumer reproductive brand Natalist is beefing up its media mix and layering in more video advertising than ever before. The company, founded in 2019, is looking to boost brand awareness, get in front of more customers and scale the business after being acquired by Everly Health last October. Natalist has...
Digiday
Marketing Briefing: Meta continues to scoop up Black Friday and Cyber Monday ad budgets but TikTok tests are happening
While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have been ongoing for some brands, the true BFCM madness commences this week and marketers and agency execs say that ad spending continues to focus on Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram. However, they are also testing out running BFCM ads on TikTok as well this year.
Digiday
Inside Telemundo’s marketing strategy for the World Cup
The World Cup kicked off in Qatar and major brands have taken advantage of the moment of exposure. Among them is Hispanic television network Telemundo, and its parent company NBCUniversal, which is betting on a marketing strategy that takes advantage of the enormous growth of Hispanic consumers in the U.S.
Digiday
‘We’re mandating its use’: Estée Lauder turns to TikTok marketing after reach on Instagram stalls
When Estée Lauder’s reach on Instagram started to slow across EMEA, its marketers turned to TikTok. Obviously, there’s more to it. The early success of the brand’s global TikTok account, for one. But the crux of the brand’s decision to be on TikTok came down to Instagram.
Report: Amazon Alexa could be set to lose billions this year
Alexa has been a well known name in voice assistant technology, but struggled to maintain a steady revenue stream.
Digiday
Despite Snapchat’s efforts, creators still don’t see it as a priority
Snapchat has never been a top priority for creators and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. The mobile messaging app doesn’t seem to be doing enough to win them over – even though it arguably needs the increased attention creators attract and the dollars that subsequently follow.
