Survey: Samsung beats Google as top global brand
South Korea's Samsung Electronics zoomed past U.S. tech behemoth Google to garner the title of the world's best brand in a survey by British market research firm YouGov.
Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth
LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
One Of The Largest Hindu Temples In North America Is In Atlanta & It's Open To Visitors
One of the largest Hindu temples outside of India is located in a suburb near Atlanta, GA, and it's open for visitors. The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is so majestic, and it offers a variety of celebrations during the year. It's hard not to miss this enormous white castle-looking structure...
L’Oréal USA Appoints President of Maybelline New York, Garnier & Essie
L’Oréal USA has named Amy Whang as president of Maybelline New York, Garnier and Essie for the United States. Whang will also join the management committee of L’Oréal USA. She most recently held the role of general manager of IT Cosmetics in the United States. Her...
Clear Essence Cosmetics Launches Hydroquinone-free Beautifying Skin Milk and Fade Crème
Clear Essence Cosmetics has launched its hydroquinone-free (HQ) Beautifying Skin Milk and Fade Crème. HQ has been a target of brands seeking "cleaner" formulations for several years now. The ingredient has even landed on a number of "naughty" lists in the beauty industry. All skin tones and types will...
Review: Do the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Live Up To the Hype on Social Media?
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to hair care, we’ve talked about shampoos and conditioners that reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and fight hair loss, but rejuvenating damaged hair often takes a different approach. Enter the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner — a one-two punch for fixing any hair anywhere. We first discovered Olaplex shampoo and conditioner through an Amazon suggestion. We clicked and were impressed; a shampoo and conditioner duo that repairs, strengthens, and also hydrates? Sign us up. Then, we noticed the price tag of...
Estee Lauder acquires Tom Ford for $2.8 billion
Estée Lauder is acquiring Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, the venerable beauty brand announced Tuesday. Through the new deal, the beauty conglomerate plans to add the designer label's fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and apparel to its large portfolio of brands. While the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including...
