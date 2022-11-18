ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
SPY

Review: Do the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner Duo Live Up To the Hype on Social Media?

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. When it comes to hair care, we’ve talked about shampoos and conditioners that reduce dandruff, soothe the scalp, and fight hair loss, but rejuvenating damaged hair often takes a different approach. Enter the Olaplex Shampoo and Conditioner — a one-two punch for fixing any hair anywhere. We first discovered Olaplex shampoo and conditioner through an Amazon suggestion. We clicked and were impressed; a shampoo and conditioner duo that repairs, strengthens, and also hydrates? Sign us up. Then, we noticed the price tag of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
GMA

Estee Lauder acquires Tom Ford for $2.8 billion

Estée Lauder is acquiring Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, the venerable beauty brand announced Tuesday. Through the new deal, the beauty conglomerate plans to add the designer label's fragrances, cosmetics, skin care and apparel to its large portfolio of brands. While the acquisition is subject to certain conditions, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy