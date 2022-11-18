Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Why Was Natasha Webb Not at the Below Deck Med Season 7 Reunion?
The Below Deck Med Season 7 chief stew shared updates on her life after the emotional charter season wrapped. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 chief stew Natasha Webb was not present for the reunion during which Captain Sandy Yawn and the Home yachties reflected on the ups and downs of the season with host Andy Cohen.
bravotv.com
How Fraser Olender Feels About Being the First Male Chief Stew in Below Deck History
Ahead of Below Deck Season 10, the returning cast member told The Daily Dish all about his experience of being chief stew. Below Deck Season 10 is already one for the books. Why? Because for the first time in the franchise’s history, a male chief stew will be on board.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen’s 2022 Holiday Plans Feature More Than One “First”
The WWHL host shared how he plans to spend the holidays now that he’s “outnumbered” by his two kids. Andy Cohen has plenty to be thankful for this year: His daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, was born in April; Sirius XM renewed Andy Cohen Live for three more years (and expanded the series to five days a week) in November; and he doesn’t have to travel for Thanksgiving.
bravotv.com
Below Deck Med’s Dave Reveals If He’s Dating Anyone & Here’s Natasha’s Current Relationship Status
Season 7 of Below Deck Med was filled with drama for Dave White and Natasha Webb. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7’s drama not only included crew changes and demanding charter guests but also ongoing tension between chef Dave White and chief stew Natasha Webb. While their relationship drama took up a lot of space aboard motor yacht Home and definitely led to emotional moments, when the Season 7 reunion aired on November 22, we learned just where each of them stand in their romantic lives today — and it’s definitely not with each other.
bravotv.com
Vicki Gunvalson Wears Crystal Mesh to a Wedding While Accompanied by Her New Boyfriend
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum put her chic style — and her new beau, Michael — on display in recent photos from a friend’s wedding. For a friend’s wedding in Naples, Florida, Vicki Gunvalson opted for a classic little black dress with a special twist. In an Instagram photo series shared on November 21, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum showed off a sleek black minidress with a crystal-embellished black mesh overlay that went down to her ankles, perfectly pairing the look with strappy black heels, a silver bracelet, and sparkling drop earrings.
bravotv.com
How Tamra Judge Feels About Heather Dubrow Spending Time with Gretchen Rossi
The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member reacted after the duo were spotted together in Instagram photos. Heather Dubrow and Gretchen Rossi were recently spotted together, and now Tamra Judge is reacting. The topic came up on the November 14 episode of Two Ts in a Pod after Tamra...
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Rosbach Experienced a “First” on Season 10 of Below Deck: “Wow”
The Below Deck captain explains how St. David is different from any yacht he’s worked on. On the Season 10 premiere of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach and his crew started their charter season on a jaw-dropping new yacht. As you can see in the video above, the boat has many incredible features, but one major change in particular stuck out to Captain Lee.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Frank Catania's Relationship and, Yes, Dolores Is Weighing In on It
The RHONJ cast member reacted to a recent date night he went on with Brittany, Margaret, and Marge's husband, Joe. The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Margaret Josephs and husband Joe Benigno turned their recent night out into a double date when they were joined by Frank Catania and his GF, Brittany. "Two blondes are better than one," Margaret posted alongside a photo of herself out with her husband and their pals, Frank and Brittany.
bravotv.com
Here’s Where Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson Will Spend Thanksgiving in 2022
Following the split from her husband, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared an update on where she and her daughter would be spending the holiday. Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson are kicking off the holiday season in the most serene setting. Weeks after The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was back at “Lake Bailey” following her split from Mike Hill, she shared in a November 20 Instagram Story that the beautiful waterfront home is where she will be spending the holidays this year with her daughter.
bravotv.com
Kandi Burruss' Daughter Blaze Tucker Had a Magical Rainbow 3rd Birthday Party
You've got to see the incredible bash The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom threw for her youngest child. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss' party-throwing skills are top tier, and when it comes to her three kids — Riley, Ace, and Blaze — that sentiment definitely rings true. From Riley's epic 19th birthday brunch to Ace's superhero-themed bash, the proud mom has pulled out all the stops to celebrate her kids over the years.
bravotv.com
So, It Looks Like There’s Been a New Development in Captain Glenn Shephard’s Love Life
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain revealed that he’s “very much in love” with his new girlfriend during a getaway to Mexico. It appears Captain Glenn Shephard has found a new first mate. About six months after teasing to The Daily Dish that he had a special someone in his life, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member just made his relationship Instagram official.
bravotv.com
Cynthia Bailey Has the Most Glamorous Bathroom at Lake Bailey: See Inside
It’s easy to see why the stunning, serene room is the RHOA alum’s “favorite part” of her lakefront home. In the video above, Cynthia Bailey shows BravoTV.com the stunning bedroom, “very chic” kitchen, and breathtaking outdoor space at her house, Lake Bailey. More recently, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a new look at a different room she is particularly fond of.
bravotv.com
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
bravotv.com
Margaret Josephs Is Building a Pool in Her Backyard: “Let the Construction Begin”
The RHONJ cast member shared a look at the construction outside her New Jersey home. In October, Margaret Josephs announced that she was making another upgrade to her outdoor space: an in-ground pool. “Doing the splits… cause my pool is officially getting put in this spot next week,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, who was wearing an ensemble from Splits59 Los Angeles, wrote in an Instagram post.
bravotv.com
The Southern Charm Cast Reacts to Madison LeCroy’s Wedding News
BTW, Leva spills on Brett and Bravolebs from the Below Deck, Real Housewives, and Winter House had feelings about Madison's happy news. Now that Madison LeCroy is officially married, her Southern Charm friends have some feelings about it, and they weren’t afraid to express them. Madison and Brett married...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Marries Brett in Mexico: "When You Know You Know"
Pop the champs! Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is officially married. Madison married Brett on Saturday, November 19 at an intimate ceremony in Mexico. Page Six posted photos from the event and the publication also reported that her son, Hudson, served as a ring bearer and he stood by the couple during the ceremony. Us Weekly also confirmed the wedding news.
bravotv.com
Find Out How Melissa Gorga Is “Making Memories” with Her Family This 2022 Holiday Season
The RHONJ cast member opened up about the sweet way she’s spending the holidays this year. It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season. And The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga is sharing what her family is up to in the days ahead of Thanksgiving. She posted a photo of herself out with her husband, Joe Gorga, and daughter, Antonia Gorga, as the trio went to catch a show (A Christmas Carol, for those wondering) and grab dinner in NYC together.
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Does Something He’s Never Done Before on Below Deck Season 10
The Below Deck captain also described Season 10 as “one of our best seasons ever.” Hear why. Below Deck Season 10 is one for the books, according to Captain Lee Rosbach. “I do something on this season that I have never done before that is kind of interesting, I think,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It really is something I didn’t see coming, something I didn’t like, but I have always gone by the mantra of, ‘Do the right thing,’ and sometimes doing the right thing is very comfortable, sometimes it’s very, very difficult, but it’s still the right thing to do. After the dust settles, you have to do the right thing.”
bravotv.com
Vicki Gunvalson and Her Boyfriend Are Spending the Holidays with Briana
Here’s how The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member and her boyfriend, Michael, are celebrating Thanksgiving. Vicki Gunvalson is ready to whoop it up this Thanksgiving. The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 cast member took to Instagram on Sunday, November 20, to share her...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Got Married in the Dreamiest Reem Acra Floral Wedding Dress
The Southern Charm cast member married Brett Randle while wearing a stunning princess gown — and no shoes — to her beachfront wedding. Back in March, Madison LeCroy dished to Bravo Insider about her potential wedding dress: “I don’t need a crazy dress to make me feel like a bride.”
Comments / 0