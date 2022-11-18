The Below Deck captain also described Season 10 as “one of our best seasons ever.” Hear why. Below Deck Season 10 is one for the books, according to Captain Lee Rosbach. “I do something on this season that I have never done before that is kind of interesting, I think,” he recently told Entertainment Tonight. “It really is something I didn’t see coming, something I didn’t like, but I have always gone by the mantra of, ‘Do the right thing,’ and sometimes doing the right thing is very comfortable, sometimes it’s very, very difficult, but it’s still the right thing to do. After the dust settles, you have to do the right thing.”

9 HOURS AGO