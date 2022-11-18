ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Monterey, CA

A seaside, Central California town with lots to offer, Monterey is famous for its bay and its wide variety of aquatic life. Its rugged coastlines and colorful wharfs are popular destinations for both tourists and residents, and the plentiful seafood makes for plenty of great restaurants. Whether you’re looking for...
MONTEREY, CA
SFGate

Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment

SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
SALINAS, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation

A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove and Washington school district races too close to call.

Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District. "Monterey County Elections will escalate the...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway

SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
SALINAS, CA
Robert J Hansen

Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapy

David Murdoch (left) watching as Santa Cruz police restrain his daughter, Brooke Murdoch, against her will in June 2021.(YouTube) (Santa Cruz, Calif.) The following is from late June 2021, showing Santa Cruz police officers forcibly take thirteen-year-old Brooke Murdoch from her mother after a judge ordered the teen be taken to Sonoma based psychologist Rebecca Bailey for “connection-focused therapy,” with her father.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dawn Addis wins campaign for California State Assembly

Assembly District 30 was created in redistricting process, covers portions of SLO, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. – Dawn Addis has won the race for California’s 30th Assembly District and will be the next assemblymember representing California’s Central Coast region. Assembly District 30 was created in last year’s redistricting process and covers portions of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties. A majority of the district was previously represented by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham, a Republican. Addis will be sworn in when the assembly reconvenes in Sacramento on Dec. 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurant in San Jose, CA

Are you looking for the Best Restaurants in San Jose? San Jose is the third largest city in California and the tenth largest in the United States. The city is the cultural and economic center of Silicon Valley, which encompasses a large number of tech companies and start-ups.San Jose is very attractive and offers some of the most diverse and upscale dining options in California. From pet lovers to rooftop seekers, there is something for you to enjoy.
SAN JOSE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Salinas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Salinas, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Salinas, California. Salinas, California, is a city built on agriculture. It is one of the few cities in California to prosper during the Great Depression. You can still find many original Victorian homes in this town. Most of these buildings have been standing since the late 19th century.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

A leader in homeless solutions, Monterey County gets swept up in a Newsom crackdown.

Like blameless students who find themselves punished with the rest of the class, Monterey County found itself caught up in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ire because he believes the state’s counties and cities aren’t doing enough to combat homelessness. Newsom announced Nov. 3 that he was rejecting every region’s homeless action plan and withholding all Homeless Housing Assistance and Prevention funding, totaling $1 billion, until their goals were significantly beefed up. He complained current action plans would only result in a 2-percent statewide reduction in homelessness by 2024.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

