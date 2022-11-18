Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Coach Fired For 'Incident' That Took Place In Mexico City
An NFL assistant coach has been fired for a reported "incident" that took place in Mexico City over the weekend. Kliff Kingsbury revealed this Tuesday afternoon that the Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with offensive line coach Sean Kugler. Kugler didn't even make it to Monday night ...
The Ringer
Week 11 Top Five Bets
Looking to rebound after his first winless week, Raheem Palmer is back with his top-five bets and favorite teaser legs for Week 11.
The Ringer
Kyle Shanahan’s Best Niners Team, the End of the Zach Wilson Era, Joe Burrow the Elevator, and More Big Takeaways from Week 11
Sheil and Ben get together to share their reactions to the 49ers’ blowout win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then declare the Ravens the early trade deadline winners, and discuss why Zach Wilson is holding the Jets back (10:18). Next, they detail how the Lions have righted their ship, and why Joe Burrow should be considered among the best QBs in the league (29:50). Finally, Ben lists all the reasons Denver should fire Nathaniel Hackett, and Sheil eliminates 14 teams from the NFL playoff picture (51:20).
The Ringer
Week 11 NFL Check-In, and Which Rookie Cards Have Upside? Plus, Mailbag.
Mike and Jesse start the pod by tempering fears that the card market will tank (01:40). Then, they react to Week 11 of the NFL season, and how the pricing for players like Justin Jefferson, Daniel Jones, and Christian Watson has been affected (07:10). Jesse then asks Mike which NFL rookie cards have upside or are at risk of being oversold (20:39). Finally, they answer your mailbag questions (29:33).
The Ringer
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the Jets’ Next Moves
Kevin is joined by the renowned New York radio personality Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss all things New York Jets, as well as Mets vs. Yankees fandom and the time of his career he spent in Orlando (0:50). Then, Kevin and Lindsay Jones are joined by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson to talk about his favorite receivers, his thoughts on Zach Wilson, the state of the Lions, his work with NFL All Day, and more (18:15).
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season
In Week 11, the Titans likely ended the Packers’ playoff hopes with a 27-17 victory at Lambeau Field and the Patriots beat the Jets 10-3 after a game of anti-football—further throwing Zach Wilson’s credentials into question. Then, the Cowboys drubbed the Vikings 40-3 and the Chiefs came out victorious in a 30-27 thriller against the Chargers, courtesy of late-fourth-quarter magic from Patrick Mahomes. Read up on the biggest stories from Week 11 by following along with The Ringer’s NFL coverage below:
The Ringer
Herbert Over Mahomes, Anyone? Wrapping Up the NFL With Damien Woody, CFB Playoff Scenarios, Plus the FTX Collapse With WSJ’s Greg Zuckerman
Russillo gives out his five takeaways from NFL Week 11 (0:40), before talking with two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody about Zach Wilson’s terrible game in the Jets’ loss to the Patriots, Chargers-Chiefs, the new top tier of NFL pass rushers, and more (13:08). Then Ryen hits on some college football results and possible CFP scenarios (32:53), before he talks to Greg Zuckerman of The Wall Street Journal about the fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (44:35). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:14:44).
The Ringer
Week 11 Winners, Losers, and Giants Panic Watch
We recap Week 11 by naming the biggest winners and losers of the weekend, bestowing the SBF Award for the Biggest Frauds, and hitting the Panic Button on Saquon Barkely, Lamar Jackson, and Dameon Pierce. Then we discuss the genius of Vegas and the putrid Broncos, and induct our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
The Ringer
Are the Cowboys Legit Contenders? Plus, Thanksgiving Leans and Ben Simmons’s Return to Philly
The East Coast Bias boys kick things off by discussing whether the Cowboys or the 49ers are better positioned to win the NFC (1:00). Then, they break down all three Thanksgiving games (19:00) and share their favorite bets for the weekend games (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out some Ben Simmons props to bet in his return to Philly (43:00).
The Ringer
Ten Things We Are Thankful for This NBA Season
With Thanksgiving this week, Verno and KOC each give five things they are thankful for this NBA season (06:15). Some of the things the guys are thankful for is Russell Westbrook accepting his bench role, the Spurs’ tasteful tanking, the NBA on TNT crew, Kevin Durant, and more. Hosts:...
The Ringer
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12
(03:02) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck. Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts.
The Ringer
Week 11 Recap: Chiefs Win Another Thriller Against the Chargers, and the Cowboys Blow Out the Vikings
Nora and Steven are joined by Ben Solak to discuss Patrick Mahomes leading the Chiefs to another comeback win over the Chargers. They also talk about where this leaves the Chargers in their fight to make the playoffs (1:30). Then, Nora and Steven talk about their winners and losers for the week, including the Cowboys, Jets, Bears and more (26:02).
The Ringer
Jets’ Season in Limbo, and the Giants Drop One to Lions
(1:15)— JETS: Another heartbreaking loss to the Patriots, and Zach Wilson still doesn’t look like the franchise QB. (7:11) — GIANTS: The G-Men get overpowered by the Lions, and now have a short week to prep for the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. (13:38) — MICHAEL FLIEGELMAN: WFAN’s Michael...
The Ringer
Vikings Radio Announcer Pete Bercich on the Pats-Vikings Thanksgiving Game
Brian starts off by assessing Matt Patricia’s tenure so far as offensive coordinator, and how the Patriots offense has suffered under him (0:30). Then, he chats with Vikings radio analyst Pete Bercich about the upcoming Thanksgiving night game between the Pats and the Vikes, similarities between Mac and Kirk Cousins, Pete’s memories of playing with Randy Moss, and more (18:00). Brian ends by breaking down the Celtics’ loss to the Bulls on Monday night, and Patrice Bergeron reaching 1,000 points (53:00).
The Ringer
The Pats Survive the Jets, Plus James White on Mac, Rhamondre, and a Look Ahead to the Vikings
Brian recaps the Pats’ dramatic win, Marcus Jones’s game-winning touchdown, and how sweet it feels to beat the Jets (0:30). Then, he talks to three-time Super Bowl champion James White about the game, New England’s continued offensive struggles, defensive playmakers, and more (20:45). He ends with a listener call and discusses the Celtics and Bruins’ continued hot streaks (49:30).
The Ringer
Eagles-Colts Postgame Reaction: Do the Eagles Trust Jalen Hurts As a Passer?
The Eagles squeaked out a close one on Sunday, defeating the Colts 17-16 thanks to a fourth-quarter touchdown from Jalen Hurts that gave them their first lead of the game. Sheil and Ben react to the close victory against the lowly Colts, which comes on the heels of the Birds’ first loss of the season. How much do the Eagles trust Jalen Hurts as a passer? What can the Eagles do to fill the glaring voids of Dallas Goedert and Jordan Davis as they recover from their injuries? What got Nick Sirianni so emotional on the sideline?
Nonprofit fulfills Henderson boy's dream of meeting Tom Brady
A 7-year old from Henderson, Colorado, just returned from the trip of a lifetime, and we have the pictures to prove it.
The Ringer
Would Texas A&M Pay $86 Million to Fire Jimbo Fisher?
I’m pretty confident Jimbo Fisher is the world’s richest Jimbo. By the time you make big money you’re probably going by James or Jim. The Forbes billionaire list has no Jimbos, but it does have one Jimmy (Haslam, owner of the Cleveland Browns) and one Jimmy John (the sandwich guy). Jimbo is one of the five active college football coaches with a national championship victory, the other four are Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Mack Brown, and as of January, Kirby Smart. (Yes, college football also has very rich men named “Dabo,” “Mack,” and “Kirby.”)
The Ringer
A Disney Shocker, Apex Mahomes, Zach Wilson’s Nadir, and Thanksgiving Lines With Matt Belloni and Cousin Sal
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Matthew Belloni to discuss the news that Bob Iger is coming out of retirement to reclaim his old position as CEO of Disney (2:15). Then, Bill talks with Cousin Sal about Patrick Mahomes pulling out another come-from-behind win vs. the Chargers, Jets-Patriots, Vikings-Cowboys, Browns-Bills, Colts-Eagles, Bill’s updated QB tiers, taking the Commanders seriously, Steelers-Bengals, cross-off teams, and more (30:16), before guessing the lines for NFL Week 12 (1:07:31), and closing out with Parent Corner (1:39:35).
Comments / 0