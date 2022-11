Despite the chilly weather, I was met with a decently-sized crowd when I stepped into The Porch Thursday night. The dim lighting and gentle hum of scattered conversations as we eagerly waited for the first band to start made it quite cozy, and I took some time to chat with some familiar faces before taking my seat at the bar. A few more bundled-up patrons trickled in as Distorted Ends took the stage.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO