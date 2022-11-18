ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NH

unhwildcats.com

UNH Concludes Stellar Season in 2nd Round of NCAAs; FIU Advances by Winning Shootout

MIAMI, Fla. – Senior midfielder Rory O'Driscoll (Minneapolis, Minn.) equalized the game twice including on a free kick with just 2:02 left in the second overtime for the 2-2 tie, but the Panthers advanced by winning the shootout 10-9 in 12 rounds as the University of New Hampshire men's soccer team concluded its season at No. 10 seed Florida International in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night in a game which featured heavy rain conditions.
DURHAM, NH
unhwildcats.com

Williams and O’Connor Combine for 34 points in Loss to South Florida

TAMPA – Freshman guard Breezie Williams (Canton, Ohio) and freshman guard Avery O'Connor (Dedham, Mass.) combined for 34 points as the University of New Hampshire women's basketball team fell to non-conference opponent South Florida, 75-57 on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats' record falls to 2-4 (0-0 AE) and South Florida's...
DURHAM, NH
unhwildcats.com

Wildcats announce ticket deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

DURHAM, N.H. -- The University of New Hampshire athletic department has announced two upcoming holiday ticket offers for Black Friday (November 25) and Cyber Monday (November 28). The Black Friday offer is a three-game ticket package for Wildcat men's hockey games for $55, which includes the Sunday, January 8 contest...
DURHAM, NH
WPG Talk Radio

Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in NJ

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across from the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Gothamist

Ballots from more NJ towns turned up in voting machines. No one's explained how they went missing.

Ballots from at least four Mercer County, New Jersey communities that were cast on Election Day were missing when vote tallies started. Ballots from three towns were found in voting machines. Ballots from a fourth were at the county Board of Elections office. In one case, ballots were found in a Mercer County Board of Elections office. Town officials haven't gotten answers about how they went missing or how they turned up. [ more › ]
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Trenton, NJ violence — 4 shot in 24 hours, 2 dead

TRENTON — It was a violent 24 hours in New Jersey's capital city with a home invasion and a daytime shooting that left two people dead. Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a man was found around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night with a gunshot wound in his hand on Hewitt Street in the city's Chambersburg section.
TRENTON, NJ
wrrv.com

The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think

New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

WNY Announces Free Turkey Distribution Tomorrow

West New York Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners have announced the distribution of free turkeys for Thanksgiving for town residents. The turkey distribution will take place tomorrow, Saturday, November 19 at 12-noon. The event is being held at the Memorial Park Football Field Parking Lot, located at...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ

