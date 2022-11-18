ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

Brown pledges to employ union labor for projects over $25 million

With the signing of a memorandum of understanding Nov. 14, the University has committed to employing all-union labor for any construction project over $25 million for the next five years as part of an agreement with the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, according to a press release. The...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brown Daily Herald

Prof. Larry Larson announced as interim provost for spring 2023

Larry Larson, professor of engineering, will serve as the University's interim provost following the departure of Provost Richard Locke P’18 at the end of the 2022 calendar year, according to a University-wide announcement from President Christina Paxson P’19 Tuesday. “Larry is a well-known and highly regarded member of...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy