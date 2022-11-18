Read full article on original website
Brown has not reported recycling rates since spring 2022 due to issues with waste contractor
The University has not disclosed campus recycling data since spring 2022 due to a misunderstanding concerning the data provided by Waste Management — the company responsible for the University’s trash and recycling — according to Jessica Berry, director of the Office of Sustainability. In an email to...
Brown pledges to employ union labor for projects over $25 million
With the signing of a memorandum of understanding Nov. 14, the University has committed to employing all-union labor for any construction project over $25 million for the next five years as part of an agreement with the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, according to a press release. The...
Prof. Larry Larson announced as interim provost for spring 2023
Larry Larson, professor of engineering, will serve as the University's interim provost following the departure of Provost Richard Locke P’18 at the end of the 2022 calendar year, according to a University-wide announcement from President Christina Paxson P’19 Tuesday. “Larry is a well-known and highly regarded member of...
