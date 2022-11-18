ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenlee County, AZ

Nevelyn Lou Nelson

Nevelyn Lou Nelson, of Safford, AZ entered into rest Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was 64 years old. Nevelyn was born on October 10, 1958, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, to JA and Anna Sullivan Cordell. Nevelyn was the youngest of her siblings; Jerry Don, Linda Darlene & Beverly Jalene. Nevelyn spent most of her childhood in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1963 to 1973.
SAFFORD, AZ
Main Street in Safford to close for holiday activities

SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.
SAFFORD, AZ
School kids donate 20k pounds of food for Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry

SAFFORD — Elementary students in Graham County collected more than 9,000 items on non-perishable food, totaling 20,000 pounds, to help area residents in need of assistance. Those donations are the result of the annual Double R Communications School Food Drive to benefit Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry food bank.
GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ
Carmen Linda Ruiz

On November 7, Carmen Linda Ruiz passed peacefully at the residence of her daughter. Linda was born on April 21, 1951, in Morenci. Linda was a mother, sister, aunt and sweet friend to many. As many knew her, she was a very one-of-a-kind sweet, compassionate person. Many knew her from working at the Clifton/Morenci Accommodation school or at the Urgent Care in Morenci. Linda was also very active in her church community as she loved serving her Lord.
MORENCI, AZ

