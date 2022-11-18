Read full article on original website
Related
gilavalleycentral.net
Graham Board agrees to place marijuana growing in the A zone with conditions
SAFFORD — By a 2-to-1 vote Monday, the Graham County Board of Supervisors begrudgingly approved a change to the county’s zoning code as to how to allow the growing of marijuana. Voting to approve were Supervisors Paul David and John Howard; opposed was Supervisor Danny Smith. “In a...
gilavalleycentral.net
Nevelyn Lou Nelson
Nevelyn Lou Nelson, of Safford, AZ entered into rest Sunday, November 20, 2022, at her residence. She was 64 years old. Nevelyn was born on October 10, 1958, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico, to JA and Anna Sullivan Cordell. Nevelyn was the youngest of her siblings; Jerry Don, Linda Darlene & Beverly Jalene. Nevelyn spent most of her childhood in Las Cruces, New Mexico from 1963 to 1973.
gilavalleycentral.net
Main Street in Safford to close for holiday activities
SAFFORD — Upcoming holiday events will result in the closure of Main Street in Safford several times over the next few weeks. On Friday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, Safford Police and Streets crews will begin removing vehicles and closing Main Street from 8th to Central avenues for Merry Main Street. That includes the intersections at 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues, as well as 5th Avenue north to the Post Office. The city parking lots on Main Street will also be closed.
gilavalleycentral.net
School kids donate 20k pounds of food for Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry
SAFFORD — Elementary students in Graham County collected more than 9,000 items on non-perishable food, totaling 20,000 pounds, to help area residents in need of assistance. Those donations are the result of the annual Double R Communications School Food Drive to benefit Our Neighbor’s Farm and Pantry food bank.
gilavalleycentral.net
Voice of the Valley: Toys for Tots drive and holiday events
Pete Guana of Lifeline Ambulance and Kay Marchionne from the Graham County Chamber of Commerce discuss Toys for Tots and upcoming events.
gilavalleycentral.net
Carmen Linda Ruiz
On November 7, Carmen Linda Ruiz passed peacefully at the residence of her daughter. Linda was born on April 21, 1951, in Morenci. Linda was a mother, sister, aunt and sweet friend to many. As many knew her, she was a very one-of-a-kind sweet, compassionate person. Many knew her from working at the Clifton/Morenci Accommodation school or at the Urgent Care in Morenci. Linda was also very active in her church community as she loved serving her Lord.
gilavalleycentral.net
Free Thanksgiving meals available from Meals on Wheels, American Legion Auxiliary, Victory Fellowship
SAFFORD — There are multiple offerings this week for those seeking a friendly face and a hot meal for the holiday. Victory Fellowship will provide a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone with a home or without, in Safford’s Firth Park on Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. On Thursday...
Comments / 1