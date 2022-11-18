ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haymarket, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?

Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
WARRENTON, VA
WUSA9

'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs

STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
STERLING, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

I am excited to begin this letter before the Thanksgiving break congratulating School Board student representative Daania Sharifi, recipient of the 2022 Virginia School Boards Association Exhibitors Scholarship. This honor is bestowed upon exemplary school board student representatives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community service. We are proud of Daania for her service to launching thriving futures for every student in an inclusive environment.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bay Journal

Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point

Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
aminerdetail.com

An Open Letter To MCPS Regarding Melissa Ladd

Good Morning, Board of Education members and Central Office Staff:. My wife and I are proud Montgomery County Public Schools parents. Our 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at Wootton High School, and our son is a University of Maryland College Park freshman and a 2022 Wotton High School graduate. Kimberly...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
royalexaminer.com

Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River

On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia

Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open

Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
CENTREVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”

Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
MANASSAS, VA
Bay Net

Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut

WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy