FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Leesburg sweets boutique supports local children's charity through Nutcracker proceeds.Uplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
A New Thrift Shop Pushing Boundaries to Help Homeless YouthUplift LoudounPurcellville, VA
Baklava Fundraiser for Pediatric Cancer Returns with $5K GoalUplift LoudounSterling, VA
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
WTOP
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Inside Nova
Superintendent files $15M lawsuit against Fauquier Hospital claiming ‘medical negligence’ contributed to son's death
Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck is suing Fauquier Hospital and three other hospital staff/agents for medical negligence, which he claims contributed to the 2021 death of his son, David Collins Jeck, who died seven days after being taken to the hospital’s emergency department. The $15 million suit,...
'We need help' | Loudoun County nonprofit seeking winter coats and hijabs
STERLING, Va. — On any given month, between 700 and 1,000 women come through the doors of Women Giving Back in Sterling, Virginia, founders say. The nonprofit is on a mission to support women and children in crisis and provide them a first step toward stability, by providing quality clothing at no cost, assisted by a caring and committed community.
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
I am excited to begin this letter before the Thanksgiving break congratulating School Board student representative Daania Sharifi, recipient of the 2022 Virginia School Boards Association Exhibitors Scholarship. This honor is bestowed upon exemplary school board student representatives who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and community service. We are proud of Daania for her service to launching thriving futures for every student in an inclusive environment.
Bay Journal
Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point
Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
WTOP
Prince William schools ombudsman: Parent complaints up, employee visits down
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Teacher visits to the Prince William County Schools ombudsman office were down in 2021-22 compared with the previous year, but the number of parents, guardians, and community members who brought issues to the ombudsman more than tripled.
aminerdetail.com
An Open Letter To MCPS Regarding Melissa Ladd
Good Morning, Board of Education members and Central Office Staff:. My wife and I are proud Montgomery County Public Schools parents. Our 16-year-old daughter is a sophomore at Wootton High School, and our son is a University of Maryland College Park freshman and a 2022 Wotton High School graduate. Kimberly...
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
Wbaltv.com
Charles County students, staff revive teacher after heart attack
WALDORF, Md. — A Charles County teacher's life lesson not to give up may have saved his life. Frank Holiday's students are inspired by his lessons in welding class at North Point High School in Waldorf. "He doesn't sugarcoat stuff. He tells us the truth about life," said Kayden...
In central Virginia, there aren’t enough candidates to fill open seats in local governments
Like many small communities in Central Virginia, the Town of Mineral had trouble mustering enough candidates to fill its six-person town council this year. In the Nov. 8 election, just five names appeared on the ballot — so each was guaranteed a spot on Council. “Now the election folks...
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort, Manassas, Virginia
Many of us drive past the Cannon Branch Earthwork Fort on either Virginia Route 234 or on Gateway Boulevard, having no idea that it is nearby. It does not appear to be a fortress. Since it is an ‘earthen’ fort, the fort walls that were created by piling on dirt from the grounds around it to create the walls; they have eroded over the years. Earthen forts were easy to create because they did not require stones or bricks to create walls, and construction of earthen forts could be done quickly.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open
Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
schillingshow.com
Grinches: Pagan Charlottesville City Schools to “decenter Christmas”
Clandestine communications from the Charlottesville City Schools (CCS) “Equity Committee” indicate a push to “decenter Christmas,” a movement that seeks to deprecate America’s culturally and religiously primary holiday into nothingness. A recent email from the Equity Committee outlines the effort to essentially destroy Christmas (and...
royalexaminer.com
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
WDBJ7.com
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William
It’s all about A Kid And A Toy! You can help children in greater Prince William have a Merry Christmas through Volunteer Prince William’s Untrim a Tree program! Last year over 3,400 children had gifts on Christmas morning; you can bring huge smiles to their faces again this Christmas! It’s super easy: 1) Visit volunteerprincewilliam.org/donate/ to download and submit a donor form; 2) Shop for your child once you get their wish list; 3) Drop off your unwrapped gifts at the Untrim a Tree site in Manassas Park December 8-11. Senior baskets/gift bags are also needed to help homebound senior citizens have a Happy Holiday! Please email utat@volunteerprincewilliam.org to learn more.
Bay Net
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
