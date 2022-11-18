Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.

CENTREVILLE, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO