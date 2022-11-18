Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand
Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
alxnow.com
Maryland-based Indian restaurant replacing Old Town sushi restaurant
Old Town could be getting a new Indian restaurant next year, replacing a sushi restaurant in the heart of Old Town. According to a recently filed special use permit, Ichiban Sushi and Ramen at 211 King Street in Old Town could be undergoing a change to become a new Bollywood Masala.
Bay Journal
Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point
Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
Phys.org
Study finds you should keep your cats inside for the sake of their health and the surrounding environment
The next time you crack your backdoor to let your cat outside for its daily adventure, you may want to think again. For a cat, the outdoors is filled with undesirable potential. Like the risks of catching and transmitting diseases, and the uncontrollable drive to hunt and kill wildlife, which has been shown to reduce native animal populations and degrade biodiversity.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Large portion of Washington under boil order until further notice
UPDATE - City of Washington says the water treatment plant #1′s chlorine feed system has been prepared, but the boil order for a large portion of the community remains in effect until testing shows the water is safe to drink. Water samples will be tested Tuesday morning, the city...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open
Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Virginia
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Virginia offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Kings Dominion Amusement Park. Keep reading to learn more.
theburn.com
New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway
There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
NOVEC is Collecting Coats and Holiday Gifts for Children in Need
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative is collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves for underprivileged children. In addition, NOVEC HELPS, a group of employee volunteers, is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children in homeless shelters. “We’re asking Co-op customers and other residents to please donate...
ffxnow.com
Menswear company that appeared on ‘Shark Tank’ opens limited-time store at Tysons Galleria
Fresh off a successful appearance on the reality TV show “Shark Tank,” a Bethesda-based men’s fashion start-up will open its first physical store at Tysons Galleria this weekend. The Collars & Co. pop-up will launch Sunday (Nov. 20) on the mall’s first floor in front of Saks...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Wbaltv.com
Minimally invasive Intracept procedure in Baltimore can effectively treat back pain
A new procedure to treat back pain is available in Baltimore that has a high success rate and doesn't involve major surgery. Eight out of 10 Americans have back pain, which has become the leading cause of disability worldwide. Jimmie Wiggins is one of Dr. Thomas Lee's Intracept procedure success...
mocoshow.com
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
Hundreds of Prince George’s County seniors get free pre-thanksgiving meals
NEW CARROLTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday morning dozens of cars wrapped around United Baptist Church in New Carrolton waiting to pick up a free pre-thanksgiving meal from Prince George’s County Council member Danielle Glaros. Nearly 300 seniors pre-registered to receive a token of appreciation. Volunteers packed up the food in bags, while Glaros […]
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
