ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbridge, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DCist

Bread For The City Ended Its Annual ‘Holiday Helpings’ Early Due To Unprecedented Demand

Bread for the City unexpectedly announced it would end its annual Holiday Helpings program early. The decades-old event assists D.C. residents who need extra support during the pricey holiday season with a free turkey and a $50 gift card. It typically kicks off at the start of the month and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23. But Bread for the City ended several days early on Friday, Nov. 18 because they couldn’t keep pace with the unprecedented demand.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Journal

Salt levels in drinking water could be near tipping point

Salt is in the food we eat, on the pavement under our car tires in winter, and in the powdered laundry detergent we use to wash our clothes. And an ever-increasing amount is ending up in local waters — waters that, by definition, should not be salty. Yet across...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Phys.org

Study finds you should keep your cats inside for the sake of their health and the surrounding environment

The next time you crack your backdoor to let your cat outside for its daily adventure, you may want to think again. For a cat, the outdoors is filled with undesirable potential. Like the risks of catching and transmitting diseases, and the uncontrollable drive to hunt and kill wildlife, which has been shown to reduce native animal populations and degrade biodiversity.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A late night house fire in Fairfax County has left one person dead. Authorities say the 2-alarm fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in the Lincolnia area. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Crews found the occupant...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Final Section of 66 Express Lanes are Now Open

Remaining portion located on I-66 eastbound between Route 28 in Centreville and I-495 The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and I-66 Express Mobility Partners (EMP), the Commonwealth’s private partner and operator of the new 66 Express Lanes outside the Beltway, announced today that the eastbound direction of the new 66 Express Lanes from Route 28 in Centreville to I-495 (Capital Beltway) is now open. The westbound direction of this same 13-mile section of express lanes opened on Saturday, Nov. 19. Drivers should use caution when traveling on I-66 as traffic becomes acclimated to the new express lanes and ramps.
CENTREVILLE, VA
theburn.com

New bridge in Ashburn spans the Dulles Greenway

There’s a new bridge and roadway crossing over the Dulles Greenway. The bridge is located in Ashburn. It opened to vehicles along with last week’s opening of the Ashburn Metro station and the arrival of Silver Line service to Loudoun. Residents who spend time in and around the...
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA9

Person found dead inside home after 2-alarm house fire in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after two-alarm house fire in Fairfax County Monday night. Crews arrived at a home in the 6600 block of Pine Road in Lincolnia just after 10:15 p.m., according to Fairfax County Deputy Chief Lee Warner. Once on scene, they found heavy smoke conditions on the outside of the single-family home. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. The fire has been extinguished.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

NOVEC is Collecting Coats and Holiday Gifts for Children in Need

Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative is collecting new or gently used winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves for underprivileged children. In addition, NOVEC HELPS, a group of employee volunteers, is collecting new, unwrapped toys and gifts for children in homeless shelters. “We’re asking Co-op customers and other residents to please donate...
MANASSAS, VA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg

A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Stephanie Leguichard

DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport

Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
WASHINGTON, DC
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy