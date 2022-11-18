Read full article on original website
WPXI Pittsburgh
Prantl’s ‘one-ton cake’ goes on sale after Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night
PITTSBURGH — Prantl’s “one-ton cake” went on sale in Pittsburgh Sunday. The cake is 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide. It was modeled to look like the Highmark building and Christmas tree and was made specifically for the city’s Light Up Night. Prantl’s sold...
nextpittsburgh.com
5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends
This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh
- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
WDTV
Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel
When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Wheeling Christmas parade: WATCH LIVE
Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than 60 groups who will be […]
wchstv.com
Cold threatens to break records this weekend
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
connect-bridgeport.com
Clarksburg Native Emily Shaffer Appearing Tonight on CBS's Blue Blood; Episode Set to Air at 10 p.m.
WDTV is reporting that tonight, on November 18, Clarksburg native and West Virginia University alumna Emily Shaffer, would be making a guest appearance on Blue. Shaffer’s acting career started in the mountain state and brought her to New York City. She had appeared on several other shows, including The...
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Spirit from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Spirit! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Spirit is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and is about six months old!. He is full of energy and spunk, but he also loves to cuddle and be...
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
Pitt News
20-year old Pitt student owns and runs Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township
Dylan Mitchell, a 20-year-old full time sophomore law, criminal justice and society and politics and philosophy major, began working at Vocelli Pizza in Hampton Township at 15 and became a shift lead a year later. At 17, his family purchased the store, and now he spends 40 to 60 hours a week running the pizzeria.
wtae.com
$5 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at Giant Eagle Market District in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A $50 scratch-off lottery ticket revealed a $5 million prize for a lucky player in Allegheny County. The winning ticket in the $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off game was sold at the Giant Eagle Market District in Shadyside along Centre Avenue, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery news release.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
voiceofmotown.com
Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
Zeise rants on Light Up Night
While some are expressing safety concerns during Light Up Night in Downtown Pittsburgh tomorrow, Paul Zeise said during his show Friday that he believes Pittsburgh Public Safety will do a good job.
Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize.
