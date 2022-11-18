ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
nextpittsburgh.com

5 new Pittsburgh-area restaurants to try before the year ends

This is typically a hectic time of the year so skipping the kitchen could simplify your life. If you are looking for new restaurants to experience, here are five places across the city that could fill that need — whether you’re dining in or grabbing something to go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Author publishes mystery novel based in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Storm Young is a new author and published her 2nd book this month. It’s called “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery.”. She started writing it right after she published her first book. Young said it was a very long process, but worth every...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
WHEELING, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wchstv.com

Cold threatens to break records this weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An unusually persistent early-season cold airmass got even colder Friday as an arctic front crosses through with bursts of snow and 20 to 30 mph wind gusts. Some locations north of Interstate 64 saw visibility drop to a quarter mile with up to an inch of snow.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Spirit from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Spirit! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Spirit is a Pit Bull Terrier mix and is about six months old!. He is full of energy and spunk, but he also loves to cuddle and be...
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WEIRTON, WV
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Update on CJ Donaldson, Neal Brown and the Future of West Virginia Football

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday was a really tough day to be a West Virginia fan. The Mountaineers’ defense barely had a pulse, the crowd was pathetic on Senior Day, one of the top defensive players on the team announced that he was entering the transfer portal an hour before the game, and West Virginia is out of bowl contention and suffered its first back-to-back losing seasons in over 40 years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Giant Eagle sells scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One lucky Pittsburgher is $5 million richer after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Giant Eagle this week. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the scratch-off lottery ticket was a $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker" and the top prize is indeed, $5 million. The Giant Eagle in the 5500 block of Centre Ave. will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The winner has one year to redeem their prize. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy