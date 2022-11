A real estate broker, Pat Mays is the owner of Pat Mays Realtors. Graduate of the University of North Texas, she graduated from Lincoln High School in Dallas. A long-time educator and advocate for children, Pat is a former principal in Dallas Independent School District. She served as an educator in the Garland and Dallas ISD. She is a veteran of 12 years in the classroom, assistant principal and 11 years as principal of Frederick Douglass and Leslie Stemmons elementary schools. Active in community and civic affairs, served as president of the Metroplex Association of Realtors. She is a servant leader and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Pat is a wife, mother and grandmother.

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO