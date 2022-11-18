ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Mark Allen wins UK Championship after stunning comeback against Ding Junhui in York

Mark Allen launched a remarkable comeback to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final of the UK Championship and deny his opponent a spot in January's prestigious Masters event at Alexandra Palace. Allen trailed 6-1 during Sunday's afternoon session in York but rallied to win seven frames on the spin...
SkySports

Fallon Sherrock awarded spot at 2023 World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a spot in the 2023 PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 28-year-old had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women's Series, along with Lisa Ashton. However, she will now be competing in the...
SkySports

World Cup | One To Watch | Cody Gakpo

Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day two is PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo.
SkySports

Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner and Ballyea to meet in Munster final as Slaughtneil progress

Ballygunner and Ballyea will contest the Munster Club Hurling Championship final after two thrilling contests on Sunday afternoon. The reigning All-Ireland champions overcame Na Piarsaigh in a heavyweight contest at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. In a high-quality affair, the Waterford city outfit overturned a five-point deficit at the halfway mark to prevail 2-20 to 2-15.
SkySports

Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan

Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
SkySports

Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins in Wolverhampton to end his title duck

Michael Smith finally ended his major title duck by clinching his maiden televised ranking title with a comprehensive victory over Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final. Smith - who had lost in eight previous big-stage finals - fulfilled his darting destiny with an emphatic 16-5 success against...
SkySports

Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win

When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports

Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022

France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
SkySports

Wednesday Tips

Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.

