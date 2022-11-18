Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.

11 HOURS AGO