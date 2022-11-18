Read full article on original website
SkySports
Mark Allen wins UK Championship after stunning comeback against Ding Junhui in York
Mark Allen launched a remarkable comeback to beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the final of the UK Championship and deny his opponent a spot in January's prestigious Masters event at Alexandra Palace. Allen trailed 6-1 during Sunday's afternoon session in York but rallied to win seven frames on the spin...
SkySports
Fallon Sherrock awarded spot at 2023 World Darts Championship
Fallon Sherrock has been awarded a spot in the 2023 PDC Cazoo World Darts Championship. The 28-year-old had seemingly missed out on a place after teenage star Beau Greaves claimed the second qualification spot from the Women's Series, along with Lisa Ashton. However, she will now be competing in the...
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Cody Gakpo
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day two is PSV and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo.
SkySports
Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Ground no issue for defending champion Not So Sleepy in Newcastle showpiece
Hughie Morrison has allayed any ground concerns ahead of Not So Sleepy's bid to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second consecutive year at Newcastle on Saturday. The Lady Blyth-owned gelding gained a fifth win over hurdles when dead-heating with Epatante in very soft ground last November. Subsequently sixth...
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Ballygunner and Ballyea to meet in Munster final as Slaughtneil progress
Ballygunner and Ballyea will contest the Munster Club Hurling Championship final after two thrilling contests on Sunday afternoon. The reigning All-Ireland champions overcame Na Piarsaigh in a heavyweight contest at the TUS Gaelic Grounds. In a high-quality affair, the Waterford city outfit overturned a five-point deficit at the halfway mark to prevail 2-20 to 2-15.
SkySports
Australia hand England record ODI defeat with 221-run win on DLS in Melbourne clinching 3-0 series sweep
David Warner and Travis Head piled on a record Melbourne Cricket Ground partnership of 269 before England were skittled for just 142 as Australia clinched a 3-0 ODI series sweep by inflicting a record 221-run defeat on their opponents. Head scored 152 while opening partner Warner made 106 as they...
SkySports
Gallagher Premiership: Joe Launchbury to join Harlequins after spell in Japan
Joe Launchbury has signed for Harlequins on a multi-year deal and will join the Gallagher Premiership club in the summer following a stint in Japan. The forward was originally part of the Harlequins Academy in his teenage years before making the move to Wasps aged 18. Launchbury then became a...
SkySports
Grand Slam of Darts: Michael Smith wins in Wolverhampton to end his title duck
Michael Smith finally ended his major title duck by clinching his maiden televised ranking title with a comprehensive victory over Nathan Aspinall in Sunday's Grand Slam of Darts final. Smith - who had lost in eight previous big-stage finals - fulfilled his darting destiny with an emphatic 16-5 success against...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
SkySports
Max Verstappen exclusive on Abu Dhabi: Reflecting on 'miracle' F1 title win and Lewis Hamilton sympathy
Max Verstappen has opened up to Sky Sports F1 about the extraordinary drama and emotions of his "miracle" last-lap title victory at last year's Abu Dhabi GP, admitting that he sympathises with Lewis Hamilton over how their "great" championship battle ended. The exclusive interview - which can be watched during...
SkySports
David Warner welcomes chance to have Australia leadership ban lifted - 'I am not a criminal'
David Warner has welcomed the chance to apply for his lifetime leadership ban with Cricket Australia to be lifted, saying "I am not a criminal." Warner, 36, was permanently suspended from leadership positions after he was found to have instigated the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town in 2018. However, Cricket...
SkySports
Jack Brown savours England's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup win
When England’s players returned to the changing rooms in the aftermath of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final triumph over France, they found a pleasant surprise waiting for them. It was their long-lost cuddly monkey toy mascot Kong, last seen at the 2013 tournament after going missing as...
SkySports
England hammered by Australia: Matt Prior says defeat was 'inevitable' after T20 World Cup win
England's "absolute pumping" in their ODI series against Australia was "inevitable" after the joys of winning the T20 World Cup and with a number of key players missing, says Matt Prior. England crashed to a 221-run reverse in Melbourne on Tuesday - their record ODI loss - as they sunk...
SkySports
England vs Iran: Harry Maguire to start in World Cup opener as Gareth Southgate set to play 4-3-3
Harry Maguire will start England's World Cup opener against Iran in a back four, with Gareth Southgate set to play a 4-3-3 formation after his first XI of the tournament was confirmed. Southgate's change of formation means there is space for an extra midfielder in the starting XI, with Jude...
SkySports
England Women skipper Heather Knight and vice-captain Nat Sciver return to squad for West Indies series
England captain Heather Knight and deputy Nat Sciver have returned to the squad for December's white-ball tour of West Indies, while Lauren Winfield-Hill has been handed a T20 international recall. Knight missed this summer's Commonwealth Games with a hip injury and then also sat out the matches at home to...
SkySports
World Cup: The FA and FAW retain plans for LGBTQ+ support in Qatar despite OneLove armband climbdown
The FA and the FAW have not given up on their plans to show a message of support for the LGBTQ+ community while at the World Cup in Qatar - despite backing down in their dispute with FIFA over the OneLove armband. High-level discussions continued until a few hours before...
SkySports
England: Three Lions among seven countries to confirm they will not wear OneLove armband in Qatar
England will not wear the OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, with the U-turn announced just three hours before the 6-2 win over Iran. The FA and Harry Kane had been adamant the England captain would wear the armband as a message of anti-discrimination and support for the LGBTQ+ community.
SkySports
Autumn Internationals: France victorious over Japan to produce unbeaten 2022
France finished 2022 unbeaten after two tries from Damian Penaud helped them to overcome Japan 35-17 in their final Autumn Nations Series fixture. Having already beaten Australia and South Africa, Les Bleus made it three wins from three in the series and are undefeated this year. Next year's World Cup...
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Knickerbockerglory can defy his inexperience to claim a second fencing victory in the Peter Beaumont Memorial Handicap Chase at Wetherby. A bumper scorer for Alastair Ralph in January 2021, he was recruited by Dan Skelton at the start of last term and went on to offer a very healthy return on his new connections' investment, winning three of his six hurdles starts. Skelton opted to make the move to fences this term and the decision paid an immediate dividend as he secured a comfortable success at Ffos Las at the start of the month.
