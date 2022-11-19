Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO