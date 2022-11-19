Read full article on original website
The Grey
3d ago
Elon knew what he was doing. He pulled in software engineers from Tesla to deal with the crybabies leaving while they hire people who are happy to work at the office and buy their own lunch. Offices reopen Monday. Twitter is still up and running just fine.
Moses the great
3d ago
Who cares if Twitter folds? The world was fine without it. Gotta wonder why anyone would pay this guy a dime to post on his site.
Pokipseeman
1d ago
Hahahaha 😆🤣, this didn't age well, did it? Twitter's charging straight along, even without free lunch and yoga...
