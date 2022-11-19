ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grey
3d ago

Elon knew what he was doing. He pulled in software engineers from Tesla to deal with the crybabies leaving while they hire people who are happy to work at the office and buy their own lunch. Offices reopen Monday. Twitter is still up and running just fine.

Reply(6)
23
Moses the great
3d ago

Who cares if Twitter folds? The world was fine without it. Gotta wonder why anyone would pay this guy a dime to post on his site.

Reply(1)
14
Pokipseeman
1d ago

Hahahaha 😆🤣, this didn't age well, did it? Twitter's charging straight along, even without free lunch and yoga...

Reply
13
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
Business Insider

A former Twitter employee who is a cancer survivor is suing the company after Elon Musk targeted remote work, claiming the abrupt policy change was discriminatory

A former Twitter employee with a disability has mounted a class action suit against the company. The ex-employee claimed Elon Musk's U-turn on the company's remote work policy was discriminatory. In the lawsuit, he also claimed that promises that were made when Musk bought Twitter were not kept. An engineer...
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
