MIAMI (Nov. 23, 2022) – The 10th-seeded FIU men's soccer team visits No. 7 seed Duke on Sunday, November 27 at 1 p.m. ET for a NCAA Round of 16 match. The Panthers are 14-4-1 overall, 6-2-1 in conference play and 5-2-1 on the road, most recently taking down New Hampshire in penalties at FIU Soccer Stadium.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO