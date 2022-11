2012 SLHS graduate and Michigan’s Miss Softball award winner Evie Uithoven (Lorimer) was announced as the softball program’s head coach last week. Uithoven played in the outfield on Central Michigan’s softball team from 2013-17. Courtesy photo

SPRING LAKE TWP. — It was a bit of a blow when Spring Lake softball’s Brian Glover left his post for a different coaching job after just one season in charge.

In his place will step a familiar face, and one that will put a smile on Laker fans with fond memories of her play.