6 Questions with 6Connex: Cobie Durant on coming from a small town in South Carolina, "landshark" nickname, camaraderie in Rams defensive back room

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly Tuesday night. Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions. The Gamecocks (5-0), coming off a 76-71 overtime victory at second-ranked Stanford Sunday, led throughout. Laeticia Amihere was the leading scorer off the bench with 13 points, Zia Cooke added 11 and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Annika Shah led Cal Poly with eight points, all in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs were 8 of 55 from the field before making four of their last five.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO