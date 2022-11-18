On Friday November 18, 2022, at about 4:16 PM the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched. to 3 vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Hwy) 93. This crash was a head on crash that forced the Sheriff’s Office to shut down both north and southbound lanes of Hwy 93 at Spruce Road and Lowes Creek Road. One person needed to be extricated from a vehicle and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Persons from the other vehicles involved were also transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO