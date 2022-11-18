Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
Eight SJU Football Student-Athletes Named Academic All-District
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Eight Saint John's University student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America, CoSIDA) Academic All-District football team on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Junior safety Mateo Cisneros (Shoreview, Minn./Mounds View), senior offensive guard Joe Jaeger (Lakeville, Minn./North), senior cornerback John Kohler...
gojohnnies.com
SJU Travels Tuesday to Gustavus
Saint John's basketball visits Gustavus Adolphus for a 7 p.m. tip-off on Tuesday, Nov. 22, in St. Peter. – Listen Live (WBHR-660 AM) | Live Stats/Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's (2-2, 0-1 MIAC) started its conference schedule with a 73-62 loss at St. Olaf on Saturday (Nov. 19) in Northfield. The Oles shot 57.6 percent (19-for-33) in the first half to build a 48-27 halftime lead. The Johnnies cut the deficit to nine (54-45) with 13:32 to play, but STO answered with four straight points and led by double digits the rest of the way.
waupacanow.com
Father, son bond over deer hunting
Tony Lorenz could have taken his son deer hunting near their Galesville home in some of Wisconsin’s prime whitetail habitat. Instead, the pair spent opening day of Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunt about 150 miles away in Hartman Creek State Park,. Lorenz and 12-year-old Rowan showed up at...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after semi trailer catches on fire on I-94 near Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a semi trailer caught on fire on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire Monday morning. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said that the right lane of I-94 westbound just south of the exit to Highway 12/County Highway EE on Eau Claire’s west side was closed for over three and a half hours Monday.
wwisradio.com
Possible Record Breaking Buck Bagged in Eau Claire
(Eau Claire, WI) — An Eau Claire hunter has bagged a ten-point buck that he thinks might be a new record in the county for a vertical bow. Bobby Pagel says he first spotted the buck on his father’s property last month and he has been chasing it ever since. He finally tracked down the buck November fifth. The buck had a 22-and-a-half inch antler spread. Wisconsin’s gun deer season starts this weekend.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested on suspicion of OWI with a child in the vehicle Saturday
BLAIR, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is in custody after the Wisconsin State Patrol says she was driving a vehicle while under the influence with a child passenger Saturday evening. According to a release, 36-year-old Heather Buder of Alma Center was arrested after a traffic stop on Broadway Street in the City of Blair at 5:16 p.m. Saturday.
wwisradio.com
Three Injured in Head on Crash in Eau Claire County
(Eau Claire, WI) — Three people are injured following a Friday night crash in Eau Claire County. Deputies say the wreck on Highway 93 was head-on. One of the people involved had to be cut-out of their car. But all three people who were injured went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the crash is on-going.
WEAU-TV 13
715newsroom.com
