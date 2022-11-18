ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Washington Examiner

Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds

The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Advocate

Rep. Lauren Boebert — Transphobe, Homophobe, Islamophobe — Reelected

(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will win a second term representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projects, after her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called her to concede the race. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state's office,...
The Associated Press

Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters. In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years. He said it put Republicans in a good position heading toward the next presidential election, when voters will be asked whether to give Democrats another four years in the White House. “I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!’ And that’s strong language in Utah,” Lee said on a stage alongside his family.
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
HuffPost

Jared Golden Wins Reelection To Maine House Seat

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which was one of the most highly contested midterm races this year. The district is one of 13 Democratic-held House districts carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Cook...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican

Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Democrats and Republicans invest millions to turn out beleaguered Georgia voters ahead of key Senate runoff

In Georgia's key Senate runoff, a clichéd political adage could actually prove true: It may all come down to who turns out. Top Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledge the uniqueness of Georgia's December 6 Senate runoff has put an increased focus on the ability of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to turn out voters who may be tired of participating in yet another election, causing campaigns, committees and outside groups to spend millions solely on get out the vote efforts.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Who is Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat seeking to succeed Nancy Pelosi

New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for House Democratic leadership on Friday, a historic move in which he would succeed speaker Nancy Pelosi after two decades of leading congressional Democrats. If chosen, Jeffries, a progressive, would become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. He...
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
