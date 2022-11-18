Read full article on original website
Another crucial Senate race swings away from Democrats in latest forecast as GOP wave builds
The Democrats’ tight majority in the Senate may be slipping away as Election Day nears, with several races narrowing in the days leading up to the election. The Colorado Senate race between Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Republican Joe O’Dea has shifted from leaning Democratic to being deemed a toss-up, according to election forecaster RealClearPolitics. The news spells trouble for Democrats who are hoping to hold on to their majority in at least one of the chambers of Congress as Republicans are poised to take the House next week.
A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died
Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley spoke out. The post Republican Sen. Josh Hawley Suggests GOP Won’t Treat Herschel Walker Like ‘Full’ Senator If He Wins appeared first on NewsOne.
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday morning, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.
Rep. Lauren Boebert — Transphobe, Homophobe, Islamophobe — Reelected
(CNN) -- Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert will win a second term representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, CNN projects, after her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called her to concede the race. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state's office,...
Adam Laxalt concedes in Nevada race that tipped the balance of the Senate
Adam Laxalt, the Republican former Nevada attorney general who said the 2020 presidential election was “rigged,” conceded his loss Tuesday in a contest that tipped the balance of the Senate to Democrats. Multiple news outlets, including NBC News, declared his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the winner...
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state’s most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for control of Congress and reflects that the libertarian-leaning conservative’s popularity has endured in Utah. His win indicates the majority of Utah voters were not swayed by McMullin’s criticisms of Lee’s second-term transformation, from a one-time opponent of former President Donald Trump to among his most loyal supporters. In an emotionally raw victory speech, Lee said his victory was a rebuke of Democrats who have controlled Washington for the past two years. He said it put Republicans in a good position heading toward the next presidential election, when voters will be asked whether to give Democrats another four years in the White House. “I look forward to 2024, when even the blue states are going to be saying ‘Heck no!’ And that’s strong language in Utah,” Lee said on a stage alongside his family.
Bennet holds lead over O'Dea in closely watched Colorado Senate race: Poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) is maintaining his lead over Republican challenger Joe O’Dea in a fresh poll as he looks to survive a building red electoral wave ahead of the midterm elections. The Emerson College poll showed Bennet leading O’Dea, a construction company owner, 49% to 42%, with just...
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is trailing in a race that's coming down to the wire
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert's reelection bid is under serious threat from challenger Adam Frisch. Boebert has loudly amplified former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud.
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Jared Golden Wins Reelection To Maine House Seat
Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is projected to win reelection, defeating Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which was one of the most highly contested midterm races this year. The district is one of 13 Democratic-held House districts carried by former President Donald Trump in 2020. The Cook...
Arizona's 6th Congressional District: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins House race
The Associated Press projects that Republican Juan Ciscomani will win the House race in Arizona's 6th Congressional District, defeating Democratic state Sen. Kirsten Engel. With Ciscomani's victory, Republicans have now won 214 seats, meaning they only need four more electoral wins to reach 218 and secure the House majority. TWO...
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Why far-right GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is in an extremely close re-election race in Colorado
Boebert's district isn't nearly as deep-red as other firebrand conservatives' home turfs, and her approach to the job seemed to turn people off.
Rep. Boebert's lead for District 3 strengthens as uncounted ballots dwindle
In Colorado's 3rd Congressional District race, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert leads her Democratic opponent Adam Frisch by some 1,100 votes, as the number of outstanding ballots dwindles. Boebert has been optimistic including at her election night party where she said, "I don't believe we will lose the Colorado third district....
As Biden ramps up for a Trump rematch, Democrats worry he'd lose to another Republican
Top Democrats see Republicans' unenthusiastic greeting of Donald Trump's third White House bid with a combination of schadenfreude and perhaps some other German word for terrifying, unintended consequences: They love seeing the former president struggle, but privately some tell CNN they worry this could lead to a more difficult 2024 campaign against a younger, fresher Republican.
Democrats and Republicans invest millions to turn out beleaguered Georgia voters ahead of key Senate runoff
In Georgia's key Senate runoff, a clichéd political adage could actually prove true: It may all come down to who turns out. Top Democrats and Republicans alike acknowledge the uniqueness of Georgia's December 6 Senate runoff has put an increased focus on the ability of Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker to turn out voters who may be tired of participating in yet another election, causing campaigns, committees and outside groups to spend millions solely on get out the vote efforts.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat seeking to succeed Nancy Pelosi
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for House Democratic leadership on Friday, a historic move in which he would succeed speaker Nancy Pelosi after two decades of leading congressional Democrats. If chosen, Jeffries, a progressive, would become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. He...
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
