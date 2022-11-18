ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers

Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops

Confusing Kia Logo, 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leak, And Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With GM targeting online sales for cars, as well as regional fulfillment for EVs, the brand is confident it can save around $2,000 per vehicle. It also means that delivery times will be shortened, while dealers will only have demo cars on hand, reducing floorplan costs.
Carscoops

The Fiat 500X Will Be Discontinued From North America

At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Fiat announced it will bring the 500e to North America in 2024, leaving a question mark concerning the 500X which is currently the only model offered in the US from the Italian brand. We now learned that the subcompact SUV will be discontinued from the US at the end of the current generation’s lifecycle, despite the fact that Europe will get a new one.
Carscoops

2023 Lexus RX Gains Sportier Looks And Chassis Tuning Thanks To TRD

The new Lexus RX might be offered in an F Sport Performance trim right from the factory, but there is always room for improvement. For owners who want something more in terms of visual sportiness, TRD is offering a range of F Sport parts for the SUV that are already available through Lexus dealerships in Japan – sorry folks, they’re not offered over here.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”

At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Road & Track

The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range

The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Top Speed

Check Out The World’s Most Beautiful Ducati MH900E

Pierre Terblanche is one of the most celebrated motorcycle designers in the world, and the Ducati MH900E ranks top of the list of his creations. The MH900E has millions of fans all around the world, and since only 2,000 of these were ever built, it’s hard to find one and even harder to afford. London’s Gareth Roberts faced the same dilemma when he wanted to gift himself an MH900E but couldn’t afford one. The want was greater than the limitations, though, so the director took matters into his own hands and built an MH900E of his own that’s actually more beautiful than the real deal.
Carscoops

This Is Our First Look At The Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus

The third-generation Lincoln Nautilus has been revealed in full in China thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, providing us with our first chance to see the new SUV up-close. The new Nautilus looks significantly different than the outgoing model and is all the better for it. These...
Carscoops

This 1-Of-500 Manual Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Is Being Auctioned Off In The U.S.

The 90s were a wild time for Japanese cars, with some of the most iconic vehicles to ever come out of the country stemming from those years. One of the coolest yet somewhat unknown projects of the time was the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, a road-legal homologated Dakar Rally SUV, and one has popped up for sale in the U.S.
Carscoops

Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet

Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
benzinsider.com

The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes

When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
FLORIDA STATE
Carscoops

Tolman Has Created The 200 HP Peugeot 205 GTI Of Your Dreams

The Peugeot 205 GTI is widely regarded as one of the greatest hot hatches ever produced and British specialist Tolman Engineering has just unveiled its first customer-ordered reimagination of the iconic hatch. Simply known as the Tolman Edition, this ultimate version of the Peugeot 205 GTI comes to life at...
torquenews.com

Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction

Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Top Speed

Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight

Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.

