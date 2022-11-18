Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Limited Run Cadillac Escalade White Sport Edition Is Only Offered To Japanese Shoppers
Japanese shoppers will soon have a new variant of the Cadillac Escalade that they can choose, aptly named the White Sport Edition. This new version of the Escalade is based on the existing Escalade Sport but rather than being finished in black like that model, this variant is finished in white with a host of black accents. These include the front mesh grille, lower body panels, window surrounds, and roof rails.
Carscoops
Confusing Kia Logo, 2024 Mercedes E-Class Leak, And Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. With GM targeting online sales for cars, as well as regional fulfillment for EVs, the brand is confident it can save around $2,000 per vehicle. It also means that delivery times will be shortened, while dealers will only have demo cars on hand, reducing floorplan costs.
Carscoops
The Fiat 500X Will Be Discontinued From North America
At the Los Angeles Auto Show, Fiat announced it will bring the 500e to North America in 2024, leaving a question mark concerning the 500X which is currently the only model offered in the US from the Italian brand. We now learned that the subcompact SUV will be discontinued from the US at the end of the current generation’s lifecycle, despite the fact that Europe will get a new one.
Carscoops
2023 Lexus RX Gains Sportier Looks And Chassis Tuning Thanks To TRD
The new Lexus RX might be offered in an F Sport Performance trim right from the factory, but there is always room for improvement. For owners who want something more in terms of visual sportiness, TRD is offering a range of F Sport parts for the SUV that are already available through Lexus dealerships in Japan – sorry folks, they’re not offered over here.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases Miata-Like Vision Concept As It Plans To Drop $11 Billion Into Electrification
Mazda had a little treat for those who watched the 36-minute-long presentation of its medium-term strategy for 2030. After announcing a renewed focus on electrification by increasing investment and updating the global EV sales ratio to 40% by 2030, Mazda showed an MX-5-style concept with a two-door coupe body. The...
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Road & Track
The 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Gets 220 HP, 50 Percent More Electric Range
The 2023 Toyota Prius is here with a new design, up to 196 hp, and up to 57 mpg. But, as the hardcore fan probably knows, there's an even more efficient version. Like the previous-generation car, the new Prius also offers a plug-in hybrid version called the Prime. Toyota unveiled the updated model Wednesday night, and this time around, it makes 220 hp.
Another Chinese Rocket Mishap Threatens Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites
A Long March 6A breaks up in orbit, threatening SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation
Top Speed
Check Out The World’s Most Beautiful Ducati MH900E
Pierre Terblanche is one of the most celebrated motorcycle designers in the world, and the Ducati MH900E ranks top of the list of his creations. The MH900E has millions of fans all around the world, and since only 2,000 of these were ever built, it’s hard to find one and even harder to afford. London’s Gareth Roberts faced the same dilemma when he wanted to gift himself an MH900E but couldn’t afford one. The want was greater than the limitations, though, so the director took matters into his own hands and built an MH900E of his own that’s actually more beautiful than the real deal.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
This Is Our First Look At The Next-Generation Lincoln Nautilus
The third-generation Lincoln Nautilus has been revealed in full in China thanks to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, providing us with our first chance to see the new SUV up-close. The new Nautilus looks significantly different than the outgoing model and is all the better for it. These...
Carscoops
2023 LDV Mifa 9 Is Australia’s Newest Electric Luxury Minivan, Priced From AU$106,000
Australian consumers have a new people-mover to choose from and this one is all-electric. We’re of course talking about the LDV Mifa 9, a vehicle that has been in the works for quite some time. Found at the heart of the LDV Mifa 9 is a 90 kWh lithium-ion...
Carscoops
This 1-Of-500 Manual Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution Is Being Auctioned Off In The U.S.
The 90s were a wild time for Japanese cars, with some of the most iconic vehicles to ever come out of the country stemming from those years. One of the coolest yet somewhat unknown projects of the time was the Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution, a road-legal homologated Dakar Rally SUV, and one has popped up for sale in the U.S.
Carscoops
Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet
Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
benzinsider.com
The Benefits of Buying a Mercedes
When it comes to the automobile industry, the name Mercedes-Benz has become synonymous with luxury, style, and performance for almost a century. With a global brand value of $25.8 billion in 2021, the prestige that accompanies the name has made Mercedes Benz an aspirational brand for many motorists creating a loyal customer base in the worldwide automobile sector.
Carscoops
Tolman Has Created The 200 HP Peugeot 205 GTI Of Your Dreams
The Peugeot 205 GTI is widely regarded as one of the greatest hot hatches ever produced and British specialist Tolman Engineering has just unveiled its first customer-ordered reimagination of the iconic hatch. Simply known as the Tolman Edition, this ultimate version of the Peugeot 205 GTI comes to life at...
torquenews.com
Toyota Signals a Possible Change in EV Direction
Toyota is indicating a possible change in its approach to electric vehicles. Toyota has unveiled an all new EV concept, the BZ Compact SUV, which it says is "a nod to the future." The Toyota bZ Compact SUV Concept touched down in Los Angeles, making its world premiere to kick...
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
