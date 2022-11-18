Pierre Terblanche is one of the most celebrated motorcycle designers in the world, and the Ducati MH900E ranks top of the list of his creations. The MH900E has millions of fans all around the world, and since only 2,000 of these were ever built, it’s hard to find one and even harder to afford. London’s Gareth Roberts faced the same dilemma when he wanted to gift himself an MH900E but couldn’t afford one. The want was greater than the limitations, though, so the director took matters into his own hands and built an MH900E of his own that’s actually more beautiful than the real deal.

