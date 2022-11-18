ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons CB A.J. Terrell questionable for Sunday's game vs. Bears

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons are allowing over 280 passing yards per game, but cornerback A.J. Terrell’s potential return could help change that in Week 11.

Terrell was limited during all three days of practice and the Falcons have listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Safety Erik Harris is also questionable for Week 11, and tight end Feleipe Franks has been ruled out.

Falcons offensive lineman Colby Gossett returned to practice on Friday and is good to go for Sunday. Check out the team’s final Week 11 injury report below.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status

A.J. Terrell Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable

Harris Foot LP LP LP Questionable

Colby Gossett Personal – DNP –

Feleipe Franks Calf DNP DNP OUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

