HOLYOKE — The city of Holyoke is holding a food drive to benefit Kate’s Kitchen, one of the charitable services of Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street. Collection boxes have been set up outside the Mayor’s Office in City Hall, in the lobby of the City Hall Annex, at the Holyoke Senior Center, and in the lobby of the Department of Public Works on North Canal Street.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO