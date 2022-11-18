Read full article on original website
Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art
Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
Essence
Instagram’s #BlackVisionaries Program Led By Antwuan Sargent Announces Grant Recipients
These small Black-owned businesses and emerging visionaries are deserving of expansion and exponential growth. Antwuan Sargent, renowned writer, curator, gallerist, and most recently, the #BlackVisionaries Creative Chair, has been in the process of giving back to the Black creatives who are innovating in the spaces that they are in. The program, in partnership with Instagram and the Brooklyn Museum, was established to “uplift, center, and invest in Black voices and organizations working across art and design.” Adding action to words by investing back in Black businesses is an integral part of their growth and success, and this year #BlackVisionaries has decided to award $650,000 in grants to 10 winners for the Visionary Small Business Grant and Emerging Visionary Grant.
The Archive of the Folklorist Who Unplugged Bob Dylan at Newport Is Headed to the Smithsonian
A trove of sound recordings, manuscripts, photographs, and ephemera from the blues and folklore archive of Robert “Mack” McCormick will get a new home at the Smithsonian’s Museum of American History. McCormick’s daughter, Susannah Nix, gifted the archive to the Smithsonian, which plans to start making it available to scholars — and displaying some of its items at the Archive Center — in the summer of 2023. Smithsonian Books, as well as the celebrated label Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, will also be releasing projects based on the material in the archives next year. McCormick was a self-trained folklorist who began documenting and...
todaynftnews.com
GODA’s Hilma af Klint NFT auction comes to end, artist’s family criticizes the drop
The recent NFT launch by the Gallery of Digital Assets or GODA, co-founded by Pharrell Williams in 2022, was stuck in a controversy upon receiving complaints from descendants of the late artist. On Monday, an auction was launched by GODA for tokenized digital recreations of Hilma af Klint, the noteworthy...
All About Art with Nick Falco of Vagabond Woodworks
"My principles are simple and are the foundation of what I strive to exude through my woodworking business, true craftsmanship, custom designs and heirloom quality." Nick Falco is the owner/operator of Vagabond Woodworks, a small family-owned business specializing in custom furniture and wood furnishings. After college, he pursued a career using his Sport Management degree and worked for the PGA Tour, taking advantage of the opportunity to broaden his outlook on life. In 2016 he moved to Greenville, South Carolina, after several years of living in South Africa, gave up his pursuit of a corporate job and began chasing his dream of becoming a furniture maker with the intent of making the most out of his life.Each piece is made by hand using sustainable hardwoods and locally sourced lumber in a shop located on his family’s farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains just outside of Greenville.
Collection of love letters written by Bob Dylan sold for $670K
BOSTON, Mass. — A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000.The Livraria Lello in Porto, Portugal, which bills itself as "the World's Most Beautiful Bookshop," plans to keep the archive of 42 handwritten letters totaling 150 pages complete and available for Dylan fans and scholars to study, auctioneer RR Auction said in a statement Friday.Dylan, a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, wrote the letters to Barbara Ann Hewitt between 1957 and 1959 when he was still...
