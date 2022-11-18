ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Spite of the Controversy, Yeezy Stands On Top Of GOAT’s Most Wanted List

By Decerry Donato
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles-based online streetwear marketplace GOAT released its 2022 annual alias sellers report that shows Yeezy still holds a top spot despite the controversy surrounding Kanye West.

Which makes sense considering a few weeks ago, dot.LA reported that after adidas ended its business with West, customers swarmed livestream shopping platforms like WhatNot to get their hands on a pair of Yeezy’s.

Furthermore, the latest report indicates that the top selling sneakers in 2022 include (in order): Dunk Low 'Black White' (Panda), Yeezy Slides 'Onyx', Yeezy Foam Runner 'Onyx', Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Patent Bred', Yeezy Slides 'Pure' 2021 Re-Release and Air Jordan 11 Retro 'Cool Grey' 2021.

GOAT also put together a “most wanted sneakers” list and Yeezy slides (two different colorways) hold two of the top ten slots.

In 2021, Yeezy foam runners and slides only made up 26% of Yeezy’s total revenue. This year, foam runners and slides led sales for the foam category which accounted for 50% of the brand’s total revenue. Of the top 30 SKUs in the foam category, 24 of them are all Yeezy’s.

Despite many reddit users who say they want nothing to do with Yeezy’s, GOAT’s sellers report confirms that there are customers and fans out there who will continue to support the brand.

Nov 18 2022

