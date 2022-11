It was a slow start to the game, but when the final horn sounded, it turned out to be another blowout victory. Before tipoff even began, UConn was expected to get a burst of talent added back to the rotation. That extra boost came in the form of guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson. Hawkins was expected to give the Huskies an incredible scoring boost and with his shooting on Friday, that expectation became a reality.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO