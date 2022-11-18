Read full article on original website
‘Remembering Boyle Heights’ sequel to premiere Saturday at Casa 0101
Do you remember what Boyle Heights was like in the 70s? What about the 90s? One play hoping to capture the essence of those decades in the neighborhood is set to premiere this Saturday at Casa 0101. “Remembering Boyle Heights: Part Two” is a collaborative theater piece by playwright Josefina...
Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday
Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
A Community of Friends breaks ground at Lorena Plaza, set for completion in 2024
Transportation officials and the nonprofit developer A Community of Friends (ACOF) broke ground last week on a long-stalled affordable housing development on metro-owned property in Boyle Heights. The project, known as Lorena Plaza, is located on the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets and will include 49 affordable housing units...
Story on the wall
The murals in the following photos are mostly from The Arts District near Downtown LA between the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway. I think these murals have a deep meaning within how we view the world in a certain way. These murals have really caught my eye because they have different elements that really impact the person viewing the photo. However, the Arts District is a community that focuses on art, music, and entertainment which makes it very diverse.
Karen Bass defeats Rick Caruso, will be LA’s first woman mayor￼
Representative Karen Bass defeated billionaire businessman Rick Caruso in a highly contested race for Los Angeles mayor and will become the first woman in history to lead the city. The Associated Press called the race Wednesday after numbers released by the LA County Registrar’s office showed Bass with a lead...
After a decade of opposition, developer finally breaks ground on Lorena Plaza housing project
Transportation officials and nonprofit developer A Community of Friends (ACOF) broke ground last week on a long-stalled affordable housing development on Metro-owned property in Boyle Heights. Known as Lorena Plaza, the project is located on the corner of 1st and Lorena Streets and will include 49 affordable housing units for...
Watch: Karen Bass gives first remarks after historic win in LA mayor’s race
Karen Bass will become the first woman and second Black person to lead the city of Los Angeles. She gave her first remarks Thursday morning as mayor-elect at the Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles. Watch:. Background: Bass, a Democrat, clinched the mayoral victory after Angelenos turned out in large...
Red, white and blue shine at Cinco Puntos for annual Veterans Day ceremony
With helicopter soaring overhead and arms in salute, dozens gathered Friday at Cinco Puntos to honor veterans in the community who have served in the nation’s armed forces. An Eastside tradition organized by Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 1013, this year’s ceremony was special – marking the last time annual participant Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, would be attending the event while in office.
Remembrance and protest to meet at annual Veterans Day ceremony at Cinco Puntos
Kevin de León may be conspicuously absent, but will not be forgotten, at Friday’s Veterans Day commemoration at Cinco Puntos – which will include separate activities by groups who differ on what should happen at that iconic point where Boyle Heights and East LA meet. The councilmember,...
What kind of LA County Sheriff will Robert Luna be?
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has conceded defeat to challenger Robert Luna in the race to lead the country’s largest sheriff’s department. In a statement on Twitter, Luna said he is “deeply honored and humbled that you have elected me as your next sheriff.”. He added:...
Developer found guilty of paying more than $1 million in bribes to José Huízar
A Chinese real-estate developer was found guilty Thursday of bribing José Huízar with cash and lavish trips in exchange for the former Councilmember’s help in obtaining approval for a high-rise development in downtown Los Angeles. Courthouse News Service reported that it took the jury about three hours...
Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead
A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
Canvasser controversy erupts in LA congressional race for District 34
Anti-Asian remarks allegedly made by a canvasser for U.S. Rep. Jimmy Gomez have sparked a new racial controversy in Los Angeles just weeks after a leaked audio of council members making racist remarks caused a political earthquake. Gomez’s campaign says it acted quickly against the unnamed canvasser for the incumbent,...
Two progressives fight it out in the 34th Congressional District
On Tuesday, voters in California’s 34th Congressional District will have to choose between two progressive Democratic candidates for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s the second face-off between the incumbent, Congressman Jimmy Gomez, and challenger David Kim – who lost the race by only 6% in 2020.
Mobilizing the Eastside: InnerCity Struggle hosts a voter carnival
Vive, vota y lucha. That was the slogan at the center of InnerCity Struggle’s campaign to mobilize Eastside voters in the upcoming elections with door-to-door registration, online guides and fun engagement events like Wednesday’s Lucha Carnival. Latinos are almost half of the general population of Los Angeles. Getting...
‘Semillas de Amor’ blossom at Calavera LGBTQ Festival in Boyle Heights
Bright orange marigolds, colorful papel picado and papier-mâché calaveras shimmered along the southern edge of Clarence St. Saturday night as the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) hosted its seventh annual Calavera LGBTQ Festival in Boyle Heights. The intersectional festival’s theme this year revolved around “Semillas de Amor” (Seeds of...
CD14 residents initiate new bid to recall Kevin de León
A small group of Council District 14 residents have taken the first step to initiate a new recall of embattled councilmember Kevin de León, City News Service reported this week. The City Clerk’s office confirmed that a notice of intent to recall was filed on Thursday by five district...
PERSPECTIVE: Vote Yes on Measure ULA, for more affordable housing￼
In November, the United to House LA (“ULA”) voter initiative will be on the ballot. I am asking all people to vote for Yes on ULA because it will create affordable housing for households earning from $10,000 – $60,000 per year. We need more affordable housing in...
