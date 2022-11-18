The murals in the following photos are mostly from The Arts District near Downtown LA between the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway. I think these murals have a deep meaning within how we view the world in a certain way. These murals have really caught my eye because they have different elements that really impact the person viewing the photo. However, the Arts District is a community that focuses on art, music, and entertainment which makes it very diverse.

