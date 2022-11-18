ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia to be held Sunday

Musicians from throughout Southern California will perform Sunday at the 33rd annual Mariachi Festival & Fiesta Anual de Santa Cecilia at Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza. From headliners Mariachi Sol de México, Mariachi Los Reyes and Mariachi Garibaldi to local youth conjuntos, like Mariachi Alanos Garfield High School and Mariachi Olímpico de Roosevelt High School, the public will be able to enjoy free musical performances from 8 am to 10 pm at the iconic plaza near First Street and Boyle Ave.
Story on the wall

The murals in the following photos are mostly from The Arts District near Downtown LA between the Los Angeles River and the 101 Freeway. I think these murals have a deep meaning within how we view the world in a certain way. These murals have really caught my eye because they have different elements that really impact the person viewing the photo. However, the Arts District is a community that focuses on art, music, and entertainment which makes it very diverse.
Red, white and blue shine at Cinco Puntos for annual Veterans Day ceremony

With helicopter soaring overhead and arms in salute, dozens gathered Friday at Cinco Puntos to honor veterans in the community who have served in the nation’s armed forces. An Eastside tradition organized by Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 1013, this year’s ceremony was special – marking the last time annual participant Lucille Roybal-Allard, the first Mexican-American woman elected to Congress, would be attending the event while in office.
Liquor store shooting on 8th and Lorena leaves one man dead

A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights. Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.
Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

