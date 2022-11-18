Read full article on original website
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
fox29.com
Footprints in snow lead authorities to burglary suspect: sheriff's office
ISANTI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities arrested a 45-year-old burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow, a news release says. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies found "fresh footprints in the snow," which confirmed someone had been going around the buildings.
kvsc.org
Richmond Man Sentenced Following Racial Crime in Stearns County in 2021
A Richmond man was found guilty after he drove a car into the house of a bi-racial home in 2021. The Stearns County Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Benton Louis Beyer was found guilty of stalking and assault in the second degree motivated by bias after a jury deliberated the case in September.
krwc1360.com
Albertville Man Found Guilty in Fatal Stearns County Traffic Crash From 2019
A Wright County man was found guilty in recent days on charges of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving stemming from a fatal traffic crash in Stearns County in the summer of 2019. You may remember that the crash happened at the intersection of eastbound Highway 23 and the off-ramp...
What Is The Penalty For Skipping Jury Duty In Minnesota?
I have never been called in for jury duty. Most people tell me to thank my lucky stars that I haven't been forced to miss work to toil in a jury pool, but I think I'd like to try it at least once. One of my buddies was on jury...
Elk River Police Investigating Fatal Train vs Pedestrian Accident
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- The Elk River Police Department is investigating a train versus pedestrian accident. Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen says they were called to the scene just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a man dead on the tracks. The police chief says the victim is...
boreal.org
Sheriff: Deer, garbage truck collide; driver seriously injured after vehicle rolls
Authorities say a Brainerd man is recovering from serious injuries when the garbage truck he was driving Friday morning rolled after colliding with two deer. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were called to County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes for a report of a rollover crash shortly after 6 a.m.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured on snowy roads in Todd County
(Staples Township, MN)--A crash on icy roadways has resulted in one person being injured on Highway 210 in Staples Township in Todd County. According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, a Ford Fusion, driven by Dylan Crandall, 24, of Brainerd, was traveling westbound on Highway 210 near County Road 21 when the vehicle entered the southbound ditch. Crandall reportedly suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to Staples Hospital.
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident
A Brainerd man was seriously injured after colliding with deer and subsequently rolling his vehicle over near Pequot Lakes. According to a press release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18 at 6:06 a.m., deputies received a report of a vehicle accident in Maple Township on County Road 1. Upon arriving to the scene, officials learned a Waste Partners truck was heading south when two deer entered the roadway. The driver, an unidentified 50-year-old male, ended up colliding with the deer and his vehicle proceeded to rollover, leaving the roadway.
fox9.com
Firefighters rescue dog from freezing water in Stearns County lake
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters in Stearns County made a heroic rescue Thursday after a dog fell through thin ice off the shore of a lake. Firefighters responded to the initial call at Great Northern Lake in Wakefield Township around 9:12 a.m. for a dog in the water after falling through thin ice.
valleynewslive.com
Man airlifted after two deer hit garbage truck
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man has serious injuries after a crash with two deer in north central Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover on County Road 1 in rural Pequot Lakes just after 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 18. Deputies arrived...
fox9.com
Albertville teen found fatally shot in car in Plymouth; 2 suspects sought
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old Albertville teen was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Plymouth Monday evening, and now police are asking for the public's help in finding two suspects believed to have been involved. According to police, officers responded to a report of...
Rogers High School student identified as victim in fatal Plymouth shooting
The boy who was fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Wednesday that Yaseen Thomas, 17, of Albertville, died from multiple gunshot wounds. He was found shortly before 6 p.m. in a vehicle near 9730 37th Place North in Plymouth, home...
voiceofalexandria.com
Investigators continue to investigate cause of fire at the Corral
(Nelson, MN)--Investigators continue to look into the cause of the fire that destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Alexandria along with Carlos and Forada provided mutual aid.
Body of Missing Man Pulled from Minnesota Lake
McGregor, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities have recovered the body of a Duluth-area man who had been missing since October 25. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office canceled the missing person alert after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a body pulled from Rat Lake in Aitkin County Saturday as 38-year-old Lucas Dudden of Carlton. He was last seen in Carlton on October 25.
knsiradio.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Aitkin County Lake
(KNSI) — The body of a missing Carlton County man has been recovered from a lake in Aitkin County. Authorities say they believe a body found in Rat Lake is that of 38-year-old Lucas Dudden. He was reported missing on Halloween after his family said they hadn’t seen or heard from him since October 25th.
trfradio.com
Crashes Continue on Snow and Ice Covered Roads
Authorities say alcohol was a factor in a single vehicle accident reported early this morning in Todd County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol 24 year old Dylan Crandall of Brainerd was injured when the westbound 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving entered the southbound ditch on snow and ice covered Highway 210 at County Road 21 in Staples. Crandall was taken to Staples Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Crandall was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash reported just before 2:30am.
fox9.com
Ramsey man paralyzed in hunting accident, offers message to others
(FOX 9) - Andy Eha has been a bow hunter for more than 20 years, but now this avid outdoorsman has spent the last two months inside after a hunting accident left him paralyzed from the chest down. "I'm very independent. I don't like people helping me ever. So it's...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
