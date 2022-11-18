It may sound like a broken record, “In the season of giving, remember the less fortunate”. That’s because it bears repeating. Especially with the hustle and bustle of our day to day lives. We can barely remember to take care of ourselves, let alone a friend or a family member. What about a stranger? You really don’t know what someone is going through, even the people that you DO know, and interact with on a day to day basis. That person you may say “hi” to everyday, may be hiding a need for help.

SELAH, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO