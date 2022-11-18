Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds
It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield native hopes his television special will become the next Christmas classic
Bakersfield has never been known for snow-covered streets or winter reindeer roaming Oleander Avenue. But that didn't stop Bakersfield High grad turned television producer turned children's book author Adam Reed from writing a bestseller about a little reindeer that kids love even more than Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and Vixen.
Bakersfield Californian
It's bigger, better for this year's Bakersfield Christmas Parade
The upcoming Bakersfield Christmas Parade is shaping up to be far bigger than last year's. The Dec. 1 event's theme sets the tone with "A Hometown Christmas for over 40 Years," offering the 32 float entries a concept they can interpret through their entries.
Bakersfield Californian
'Our community lost a beautiful soul': Man found guilty of first-degree murder in stabbing death of 22-year-old girlfriend
Bakersfield woman Lupe Melendrez had a beautiful soul, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. But the 22-year-old was brutally murdered earlier this year after her boyfriend, Cody Joyave, stabbed her multiple times in her neck. A Kern County jury convicted Joyave of first-degree murder Tuesday.
Bakersfield Californian
Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run
Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: 2 arrested in connection to fentanyl sales, illegal firearms
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in a narcotics and weapons investigation Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Police seized seven unlawfully owned loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl pills and 35.4 grams of cocaine base in the 3500 block of Ashe Road, according to the news release.
Bakersfield Californian
US Attorney's Office announces indictment in Operation Dark Nodes for drug distribution
A federal grand jury indicted the suspects in a 18-month drug and weapons investigation called Operation Dark Nodes run by numerous local agencies including the Bakersfield Police Department and federal partners such as Homeland Security, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of California.
Comments / 0