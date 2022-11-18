ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds. "We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

'Our community lost a beautiful soul': Man found guilty of first-degree murder in stabbing death of 22-year-old girlfriend

Bakersfield woman Lupe Melendrez had a beautiful soul, according to Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. But the 22-year-old was brutally murdered earlier this year after her boyfriend, Cody Joyave, stabbed her multiple times in her neck. A Kern County jury convicted Joyave of first-degree murder Tuesday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Suspect identified in Buck Owens Blvd. hit-and-run

Bakersfield Police identified a suspect in a hit-an-run incident on Buck Owens Boulevard that severely injured another person. Police identified Joseph Douglas, 36, as a suspect in the Monday collision after finding Douglas' vehicle, BPD reported. Officers went to Buck Owens Boulevard around 2:42 a.m. and found a pedestrian lying in the road.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD: 2 arrested in connection to fentanyl sales, illegal firearms

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in a narcotics and weapons investigation Tuesday, according to a news release sent Wednesday. Police seized seven unlawfully owned loaded firearms, suspected fentanyl pills and 35.4 grams of cocaine base in the 3500 block of Ashe Road, according to the news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

