(The Center Square) – While diesel fuel production is expected to increase, there isn’t much hope the price will decrease. The price of regular gas ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season has come down. The average in Illinois is $3.97 a gallon, higher than the national average of $3.63. Illinois’ average is down from last month’s $4.24 average, but still higher than last year’s $3.57 average.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO