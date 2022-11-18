ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Law & Crime

Gorsuch Dissent Chides Colleagues and ‘Wrong’ Supreme Court Precedent for ‘Tinkering’ with ‘Ancient Tradition’ in Criminal Justice Reform Case About Jury Trials

Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a blistering dissent against a denial of a petition for writ of certiorari after the nation’s high court decided against hearing a case about criminal justice reform. The facts of the case stylized as Khorrami v. Arizona are fairly straightforward: “Arizona convicted Ramin Khorrami of...
ARIZONA STATE
abovethelaw.com

You Live By The Gavel, You Get Sentenced To Prison By The Gavel

There is much talk about judges avoiding even the appearance of impropriety. Judges have a serious reputation to uphold — apparent missteps can cast doubt on the field. There is one thing worse though: actual missteps. See, that’s the weird thing about the rule of law. Even the enforcers of it are subject to it.*
BROOKLYN, NY
Fox News

Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
coloradopolitics.com

Judges' faulty instructions prompt appeals court to reverse convictions in 3 cases

Colorado's second-highest court reversed convictions in three separate cases last month after the trial judges' faulty instructions to jurors improperly lowered the burden of proof needed to secure a guilty verdict. In each instance, the Court of Appeals determined the defendants' juries were unable to consider key parts of their...
DENVER, CO
TechCrunch

US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Daily Beast

Elizabeth Holmes Should Have Faced a Life Sentence

On January 3, 2022, the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four out of the 11 counts against her. Those four counts of conviction carry a maximum potential penalty of 80 years imprisonment. As set forth below, the Federal Sentencing Guidelines produce a recommended sentence of “life.”
Chillicothe Gazette

Burgess column: A lot to give thanks for

Americans have a lot to give thanks for this year.  In this fall’s elections, the folks who think they should run things just because they think they’re better than the rest of us, lost.  It turns out that for most voters, politicians arguing that women should give up their most basic rights, that we can’t afford Social Security, and that it’s okay to storm the Capitol and kill a few people, are not attractive candidates and not a recipe for anything like democracy. Neither is whining that you didn’t really lose. It’s more like—a lot like—fascism, to force people to...
WISCONSIN STATE
abovethelaw.com

Lawyers Cannot Create Facts

Some clients believe that a good lawyer can be almost like a miracle worker who can find a loophole or pursue an unusual legal strategy that can win a case. In certain circumstances, creative lawyers can advance interesting legal theories that can give a client the best chance at succeeding in a matter. However, one of the most limiting factors for lawyers is the facts of a case. Sometimes, lawyers can rigorously pursue discovery, issue subpoenas, or use other unique methods to marshal evidence for a case. However, if the facts of a matter are against a client, there is little that a lawyer can do in order to change the circumstances of a matter.

