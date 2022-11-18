Read full article on original website
Gorsuch Dissent Chides Colleagues and ‘Wrong’ Supreme Court Precedent for ‘Tinkering’ with ‘Ancient Tradition’ in Criminal Justice Reform Case About Jury Trials
Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a blistering dissent against a denial of a petition for writ of certiorari after the nation’s high court decided against hearing a case about criminal justice reform. The facts of the case stylized as Khorrami v. Arizona are fairly straightforward: “Arizona convicted Ramin Khorrami of...
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
abovethelaw.com
You Live By The Gavel, You Get Sentenced To Prison By The Gavel
There is much talk about judges avoiding even the appearance of impropriety. Judges have a serious reputation to uphold — apparent missteps can cast doubt on the field. There is one thing worse though: actual missteps. See, that’s the weird thing about the rule of law. Even the enforcers of it are subject to it.*
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
The Trump Organization — a real-estate and golf-resort empire — is on trial for alleged tax evasion. Jury selection got underway in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Some potential jurors reacted audibly when learning the case involved the former president. Some potential jurors in the criminal tax-fraud trial...
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
“This is the ballgame”: DOJ moving quickly in “secret court proceedings” in Trump Jan. 6 probe
Investigators are ramping up efforts to penetrate the "privilege firewall" former President Donald Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his Jan. 6 discussions in "secret court proceedings" in D.C., according to CNN. The Justice Department last week asked a federal judge to force Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone...
KITV.com
Some defense attorneys disagree with Hawaii Supreme Court decision on detaining criminals
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Defense attorneys in Hawaii are concerned about the recent state Supreme Court Decision which says people arrested for felonies and other crimes can be detained while prosecutors seek an indictment against them. Steve Nichols, the public defender for Scott Deangelo, said it is unjust that many defendants...
coloradopolitics.com
Judges' faulty instructions prompt appeals court to reverse convictions in 3 cases
Colorado's second-highest court reversed convictions in three separate cases last month after the trial judges' faulty instructions to jurors improperly lowered the burden of proof needed to secure a guilty verdict. In each instance, the Court of Appeals determined the defendants' juries were unable to consider key parts of their...
TechCrunch
US DOJ announces seizure of $3.36B in cryptocurrency
The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that law enforcement seized $3.36 billion of bitcoin from a man who “unlawfully obtained” more than 50,000 bitcoin from darkweb market Silk Road over a decade ago. The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James...
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next Week
The Trump Organization's criminal tax trial is set to officially begin Monday, October 24 with jury selection. Credit: Picturist (Getty Images) Reuters confirmed that the case will be tried in Manhattan state court.
Daily Beast
Elizabeth Holmes Should Have Faced a Life Sentence
On January 3, 2022, the disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty on four out of the 11 counts against her. Those four counts of conviction carry a maximum potential penalty of 80 years imprisonment. As set forth below, the Federal Sentencing Guidelines produce a recommended sentence of “life.”
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Sheriff Penzone found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio
ARIZONA, USA — A federal judge on Wednesday found the sheriff of Maricopa County to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found...
Burgess column: A lot to give thanks for
Americans have a lot to give thanks for this year. In this fall’s elections, the folks who think they should run things just because they think they’re better than the rest of us, lost. It turns out that for most voters, politicians arguing that women should give up their most basic rights, that we can’t afford Social Security, and that it’s okay to storm the Capitol and kill a few people, are not attractive candidates and not a recipe for anything like democracy. Neither is whining that you didn’t really lose. It’s more like—a lot like—fascism, to force people to...
Justice Department charges luxury submarine tour operators with fraud
The Justice Department charged a Hawaiian couple, who are president and CEO of luxury submarine tour company Semisub, with selling fake securities for their company and defrauding investors of millions of dollars.
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a former Justice Department prosecutor to investigate two criminal cases involved former-President Donald Trump.
abovethelaw.com
Lawyers Cannot Create Facts
Some clients believe that a good lawyer can be almost like a miracle worker who can find a loophole or pursue an unusual legal strategy that can win a case. In certain circumstances, creative lawyers can advance interesting legal theories that can give a client the best chance at succeeding in a matter. However, one of the most limiting factors for lawyers is the facts of a case. Sometimes, lawyers can rigorously pursue discovery, issue subpoenas, or use other unique methods to marshal evidence for a case. However, if the facts of a matter are against a client, there is little that a lawyer can do in order to change the circumstances of a matter.
