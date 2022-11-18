Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm. Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow. "There are models that we were looking at...
historylink.org
Enloe Dam (Okanogan County)
Enloe Dam represents an early effort to harness the power of the Similkameen River in Okanogan County. Built in 1919-1920 by the D. J. Broderick Company, with engineering by C. F. Uhden, the dam is located in the Similkameen River Valley a few miles downstream from the Canadian border at the site of a rock wall over which the river spilled. The dam provided power services from 1920 until 1958, but has sat idle ever since. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. Since 1981, the Okanogan Public Utilities District (PUD), owner of the dam, "has attempted three different efforts to re-energize Enloe Dam and each effort was abandoned due to high costs, environmental and legal challenges, and uncertain power markets" ("The Story of Enloe Dam").
kpq.com
Warning Comes After Kids Reported Bicycling On Moses Lake
The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to stay off of lakes that are starting to freeze. An advisory was issued Monday afternoon after deputies answered a call of kids riding bicycles on an icy part of Moses Lake. Deputies say there's a risk of falling through the...
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning
LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
Cute Holiday Rom-Com Filmed in Leavenworth Debuts on December 2nd
A holiday romantic comedy filmed in Leavenworth Debuts on TV on December 2nd. Cloudy With A Chance Of Christmas stars Valerie M. Ortiz, Brandon Quinn, Sarah Jane Morris, Nicole Bilderback, and Audrey Landers. What's the story?. In the film, Bridget Torres is a national weather forecaster and comes home to...
kpq.com
Leavenworth’s Pavz Tacos is Closing Down After 3 Years
After three years of serving Mexican cuisine in Leavenworth, Pavz Tacos owners are officially closing shop and focusing on their restaurant, Taqueria el Chavo, in Cashmere. Pavz Tacos owner Carlos Bernal Lopez said this year’s slow tourist season contributed to the closure, with sales nearly 50 percent lower this year compared to previous years.
kpq.com
SR 28 Bypass In East Wenatchee Set To Reopen After Emergency Repairs
The state Department of Transportation says emergency repair work to the eastbound SR 28 bypass in East Wenatchee is complete and the plan is to reopen the ramp by end of day Thursday, Nov. 17. The bypass was closed last Thursday, Nov. 10 to let construction crews fix a portion...
KOMO News
Causes of death for father, sons in Grant County canoe accident revealed
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The manner and causes of death from a canoe accident that left a father and his two sons dead in Grant County has been released. Miguel Porfirio De Dios, 32, and his three sons, all under the age of 11, were at a lake within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge to go fishing when their canoe capsized on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).
cashmerevalleyrecord.com
kpq.com
Douglas County Superior Court Dismisses Confluence Health Lawsuit with Prejudice
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber dismissed the class action lawsuit against Confluence Health with prejudice on Friday. Dismissing a case with prejudice means that this case can’t be brought back to Douglas County Superior Court. Back in April, a total of 92 Confluence former employees filed a...
Father’s canoe outing with 3 sons at wildlife refuge north of Tri-Cities turns tragic
One boy had made it to shore after the canoe capsized.
kpq.com
City of Leavenworth Offering $5,000 Sign-On Bonuses Due to Lack of Applicants
Leavenworth city council recently signed off on $5,000 sign-on bonuses for applicants who apply for a city position. Leavenworth Communications Analyst Christie Voos said they have been having trouble attracting talent alongside other government agencies, and received no bites on multiple job postings. “Despite our best efforts of posting on...
kpq.com
Large Fentanyl Busts Made By Drug Task Force In Wenatchee Valley
The Columbia River Drug Task is targeting Fentanyl drug dealers in the Wenatchee Valley, and is reporting significant drug busts involving the powerful opioid this month. Drug Task Force Commander Chris Foreman says his team has the resources to develop specialized skills. "The primary duty of the Drug Task Force...
kpq.com
Douglas County, Like Chelan County, Will Not Dismiss DUI Cases Over Breathalyzer
Douglas County District Court is following Chelan County in opting to not dismiss DUI cases that used what defendants claim are faulty breathalyzer tests. District Court Judge Eric Biggar issued a letter Tuesday, stating the cases would move forward in December. Chelan County District Judges Roy Fore and Kyle Mott...
Comments / 1