FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road
These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
luxury-houses.net
Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M
The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
Police, fire crews respond to serious bus crash in Waltham
A swarm of first responders flooded South Street in Waltham following a serious bus crash late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Multiple ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty
Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
manchesterinklink.com
State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett
CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
WMUR.com
4 hospitalized, driver arrested after pickup truck crashes into Hampton restaurant
HAMPTON, N.H. — Hampton police said a man was arrested after a pickup truck crashed into a restaurant on Lafayette Road Saturday night. Police said they arrested driver Stephen Davis, of Newburyport, Massachusetts, who was driving while intoxicated. Officials said one person from the truck and three patrons from...
At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham
At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade Sneak Preview and Complete Float Roster
Antique and specialty cars, color guards, marching veterans’ groups, Hallamore Clydesdales, fife and drum corps, business and school floats and more—all topped off by Santa Claus’ arrival in Haverhill—are among the expected highlights of Sunday’s 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade. Grand Marshal Cam Davidowicz of...
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Neighbors share concern over disturbing discovery in South Boston condo building
SOUTH BOSTON — Boston Police remained outside a South Boston condo building on East Broadway, for most of Friday after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer located at the address, according to officials. Neighbors tell Boston 25 News the sight of so many police...
WCVB
Road closed after suspicious device found near Boston's North Station, TD Garden
BOSTON — A police investigation shut down a busy street outside the TD Garden in Boston early Friday morning after a suspicious device was found. Boston Police had a large area right in front of Td Garden and North Station blocked off at 1:30 a.m. K9 officers were also brought to the scene.
nbcboston.com
Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
Wife of BU professor who died after falling through stairs near MBTA station files wrongful death suit
David Jones fell through rusted stairs near the JFK/UMass T stop in September 2021. The wife of a Boston University professor who died after falling through a rusted stairway owned by the state has filed a wrongful death suit against the MBTA and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT). On...
NECN
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
A Tale Of Two Cities
textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
caughtinsouthie.com
Large Police Presence at the Corner of N and Broadway in South Boston
There is a large Boston police presence in front of 838 East Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 4:30pm. No word yet, on what police are investigating, but it’s an active scene involving one of the apartments in the building. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office and a medical examiner are one scene too. Waiting on details from BPD.
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Massachusetts, you should add the following town to your list.
4 people hurt when pickup truck crashes into restaurant in New Hampshire
HAMPTON, N.H. — Several people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a New Hampshire restaurant and the driver is facing a driving under the influence charge, police said. Police officers and the fire department responded to Greg’s Bistro in Hampton just after 9 p.m. Saturday for a...
