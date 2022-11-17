ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road

These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
IPSWICH, MA
luxury-houses.net

Recently Renovated and Upgraded Top to Bottom, this Stunning Private Weston, MA Estate Listed at $6.5M

The Estate in Weston is a luxurious home providing exceptional setting for indoor-outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 95 Rockport Rd, Weston, Massachusetts; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Rose Hall (857 207-7579) – Blue Ocean Realty, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Weston.
WESTON, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

State overturns denied variance for 81-unit development in Hooksett

CONCORD, N.H. – Earlier this week, the State of New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board overturned a denied variance request for an 81-unit apartment building in Hooksett. The property, located at 2 College Park Dr., contains a 100,000 square foot structure once used by Cigna for office space. Chelmsford Hooksett Properties LLC proposed to renovate and convert the existing building into market-rate residential apartments, which is not allowed in the town’s mixed-use district.
HOOKSETT, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Hyde Park: Boston Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food

Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
SALEM, NH
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
caughtinsouthie.com

Large Police Presence at the Corner of N and Broadway in South Boston

There is a large Boston police presence in front of 838 East Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 4:30pm. No word yet, on what police are investigating, but it’s an active scene involving one of the apartments in the building. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office and a medical examiner are one scene too. Waiting on details from BPD.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy