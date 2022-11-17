Read full article on original website
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Mayor Wu says she and Gov. Baker see Mass. & Cass needs differently
"The reality is that I will not be happy or satisfied until all of the people who are on our waitlist ... have a smooth, humane, and effective system that they can be plugged into." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Friday said she believes she and Gov. Charlie Baker simply...
universalhub.com
Thanks, Mitt: Financial side of Insurrectionist in Chief's new campaign being run by a former Romney money man from Beverly
In case you somehow missed it, yes, the man who fomented a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 is running for president again. His two officials campaign filings with the Federal Elections Commission (here and here) list Bradley T. Crate of Red Curve Solutions as his treasurer - in fact, lists [email protected] as the campaign's official e-mail address.
thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
nbcboston.com
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
wgbh.org
The good, the bad and the ugly of Mayor Wu's first year
Michelle Wu's arrival as mayor of Boston was national news, and for good reason: she was the first woman and first person of color elected to run the city. One year into her tenure, though, the jury is still very much out on whether Wu will be able to make the sort of sweeping changes she promised as a candidate.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
newbedfordguide.com
EPA takes action on school bus idling violators in Massachusetts communities
“Companies Will Implement Anti-Idling Programs and Pay Penalties under the Clean Air Act. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has settled enforcement actions against two companies that violated state and federal clean air standards by allowing excessive idling of school buses at locations in four Massachusetts communities. The first settlement...
bunewsservice.com
Massachusetts residents continue to grapple with NSC-131 activity while alleged leader faces charges in court
An officer approaches a protester holding a sign that says “this court is pro-Nazi” on the West Roxbury District Courthouse steps on Oct. 17, 2022. The officer removes the protester, stating “the judge wants to keep the steps clear.” The demonstrators arrived to protest Chris Hood, an aspiring police officer and local neo-Nazi.
Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk
"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?
Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
homenewshere.com
Veterans assembly at TMHS: ’84 graduate now Master General speaks to students
TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Veterans Day assembly, 1984 TMHS graduate, Major General Allan “Al” M. Pepin spoke to students and shared his thoughts about leadership and appreciation of veterans. Pepin assumed command of the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the...
Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City
It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools
BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
high-profile.com
Mayor Wu Kicks off Vicinity Energy’s Electrification Plans
Cambridge, MA – Vicinity Energy has officially kicked off its electrification plans with the deconstruction of a steam turbine at the Kendall Green Energy Cogeneration Facility. Vicinity will install an electric boiler in its place, marking a critical step in the company’s Clean Energy Future commitment to reaching net zero carbon emissions across all its operations by 2050.
Barely any Boston buildings have reported their greenhouse gas emissions, despite new rule
Boston is offering business owners an extension on reporting because of these low rates. Boston building owners might be given an extension after many haven’t submitted their yearly greenhouse gas emissions despite a new law requiring it by Dec. 15. The Building Emissions Reporting and Disclosure Ordinance, or BERDO,...
