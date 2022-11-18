ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
csudh.edu

CSUDH’s Men Basketball Shooting for the Top

According to CSUDH men’s basketball head coach Steve Becker, this year’s Toro squad is “right on the verge of something special.”. After a 2021-22 season that saw the Toros finish fifth in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) and advance to the semifinals of the CCAA tournament, he feels that an NCAA tournament berth is an attainable next step for the program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy