Investigation Blames Factory Blast on Errors, 'Alarm Fatigue'

US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Dozens of kids found illegally working to clean Midwest meat plants, Labor Department says
The U.S. Department of Labor filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against a sanitation company on Thursday, alleging that the company attempted to interfere with an investigation into reports claiming the service used child labor. An investigation by Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh found that Packers Sanitation Services,...
Myths about fentanyl persist as opioid continues to cause overdose deaths
Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
Hoover Dam Brings Electricity to 1.3 Million—It's At Risk of Shutting Down
The reservoirs powering the dam might fall too low next year to power the dam.
OSHA issues $2.7M in penalties after latest inspections at Dollar General Stores
Less than one month after the U.S. Department of Labor cited Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers' safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2,777,640 in proposed penalties now owed by one of the nation's largest discount retailers.
Dept. of Labor's Response to Worker Who Fell into Molten Iron Sparks Anger
Caterpillar Inc. has been fined $145,027 following the fatal accident.
US overdose deaths may be peaking, but experts are wary
NEW YORK (AP) — Have U.S. drug overdose deaths stopped rising? Preliminary government data suggests they may have, but many experts are urging caution, noting that past plateaus didn't last.U.S. overdose death rates began steadily climbing in the 1990s driven by opioid painkillers, followed by waves of deaths led by other opioids like heroin and — most recently — illicit fentanyl. Last year, more than 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses — the highest tally in U.S. history.On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released provisional data on what happened through the first six months of this year. The news...
As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist
Walmart offers to pay $3.1 billion to settle opioid epidemic lawsuits
Walmart proposed a $3.1 billion legal settlement on Tuesday over the toll of powerful prescription opioids sold at its pharmacies, becoming the latest major drug industry player to promise major support to state, local and tribal governments still grappling with a crisis in overdose deaths. The retail giant’s announcement follows...
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
More than 110 experts raise alarm over WHO’s ‘weak’ PFAS limits for drinking water
More than 110 scientists and regulators worldwide are raising a public alarm over what they label “weak” PFAS drinking water limits proposed by the World Health Organization, which they charge used shoddy science and “arbitrarily” dismissed hundreds of studies linking the “forever chemicals” to serious health problems.
As Evidence For Treatment Potential Grows, So Has Psychedelic Legality
A growing body of evidence supports the use of psychedelic substances for treatment-resistant conditions like depression, PTSD, and alcohol use disorder. As stigma decreases, some states have legalized certain psychedelics for therapeutic use. Several other states have decriminalized these substances, putting them on track for eventual legalization. Verywell Mind discourages...
FTX was under investigation by Texas regulators before chapter 11 filing
The crypto and the DeFi industry has been growing and getting more attention over the past few years but not always for the best reasons. The Crypto industry is on fire, a dumpster fire.
California sues over ‘forever chemicals’
It’s Friday, November 18, and California wants accountability from producers of “forever chemicals.”. A new lawsuit from the state of California alleges that 3M, DuPont, and a host of other chemical companies caused widespread damage to public health and the natural world by producing and selling PFAS, a class of hazardous chemicals that have been linked to cancer, immune system disorders, birth defects, and other health problems.
1 U.S. State Had Only 14 Traffic Deaths in the First Half of 2022
One Northeastern state recorded only 14 traffic deaths for the first half of the year, but others proved to be much more dangerous. The post 1 U.S. State Had Only 14 Traffic Deaths in the First Half of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
