Recruit injured in Whittier crash suffers setbacks, now in grave condition, authorities say
One of the Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits struck by an SUV during a training run last week was identified and in grave condition Sunday.
Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins
The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
Driver in wrong-way Whittier crash released hours after arrest for allegedly slamming into sheriff's recruits
California police officials have released the wrong-way driver accused of plowing his SUV into a group of police recruits and staff earlier this week, citing the "extreme complexity" of the ongoing case.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
Video shows moments before California police recruits hit by car
A video has emerged showing the seconds before a group of recruits from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy were struck by a vehicle, leaving 25 injured.
DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint
Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
What we know about the California driver who hit 25 law enforcement recruits in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous Southern California law-enforcement recruits fight for their lives at the hospital, investigators are piecing together information on what caused a driver to hit 25 cadets during their group morning run in the Whittier area. Earlier on Wednesday, a wrong-way driver in a Honda...
Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway
A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight.
West Covina police seeking suspect who fatally shot two of his cousins
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed two of his cousins in West Covina in early November. According to West Covina Police Department, the shooting occurred on November 2 at the Walnut Ridge apartment complex on the 3400 block of South Sentous Avenue at around 10:45 p.m.The victims, brothers Maliki Foust, 22 and Majarion Foust, 19, were sitting inside of a car at the complex's carport when they were approached by their cousin, Michael Mariano Jr., 19.At some point, a shooting occurred, leaving both of the victims dead at the scene. They were both shot multiple times. Surveillance...
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment
The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
LA rapper Blueface arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion for attempted murder
Los Angeles rapper Blueface was arrested in Las Vegas for a shooting that happened in early October. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the 25-year-old Blueface, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive. He was booked with attempted...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
