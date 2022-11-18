ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Black Enterprise

Police Searching For California Teen Wanted For Fatally Shooting His Two Cousins

The police in West Covina, California are searching for 19-year-old Michael Mariano Jr. following the shooting deaths of his two cousins, according to CBS News Los Angeles. Mariano allegedly shot and killed two brothers, 22-year-old Maliki Foust Jr. and Majarion Foust, 19, in the parking lot of the Walnut Ridge Apartment Complex on the 3400 Block of South Sentous Avenue on Nov. 2. A third man reportedly witnessed the shooting but was able to get away safely. Police arrived on the scene at around 10:45 p.m.
WEST COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
kandel

A mother who disappeared last week found dead

A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Woman found dead in donation collection box identified

The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in car crash with semi truck on 60 Freeway

A woman lost her life early Saturday morning after her vehicle collided with a semi-truck on the westbound side of the Pomona Freeway (60), according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place around 1 a.m. near the Hacienda Boulevard exit. The collision caused serious damage to the woman's vehicle, according to City News Service. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.It's unclear what exactly caused the crash, which closed the westbound side of the 60 Freeway for several hours overnight. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
CBS News

Remains of missing California mom found after large amount of blood found at apartment

The remains of a missing California mom have been found and her ex-husband has been deemed a primary suspect, The Simi Valley Police Department says. 25-year-old Rachel Castillo was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, when her sister, Emily, returned home to find a large amount of blood and evidence of a struggle at the apartment they shared together, according to a news release from the department.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA

