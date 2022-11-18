Read full article on original website
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Taylor Swift Wins Big At 2022 American Music Awards
Swift won Artist of the Year and became the first in the ceremony’s 50-year history to win 40 AMAs.
Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster troubles were caused by millions of website visitors
BOSTON – Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a "record number of fans" wanted to buy tickets to Swift's Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn't purchase tickets.On social media, some Massachusetts fans trying to buy tickets for three Gillette...
Bruce Springsteen speaks out on backlash over sky-high ticket prices amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco
Bruce Springsteen addressed the blowback he faced after using Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model to sell tickets for his upcoming tour amid the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco.
Fans report buyers remorse, call on Taylor Swift to stop dynamic pricing
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Taylor Swift fans also known as Swifties have “Bad Blood” over a recent ticket fiasco for the artist’s upcoming “Eras Tour.”. Millions of fans failed to snag a ticket Tuesday to Swift’s first tour in five years because of system issues. Now fans are calling out the music icon for reportedly using “dynamic pricing.”
Carrie Underwood Delivers Powerhouse ’Crazy Angels’ at AMAs
Heaven knows we need another performance from country icon Carrie Underwood. The legendary singer brought her signature powerhouse vocals to the 2022 American Music Awards for a performance of “Crazy Angels,” a track from her album Denim & Rhinestones. Underwood floated toward her winged stage in an aerial cage above the crowd, belting out the song in a metallic pink and blue catsuit. The country singer was nominated for a pair of honors at the American Music Awards — Female Artist-Country and Best Country Album for Denim & Rhinestones. Earlier in November, Underwood performed “Hate My Heart” onstage at the...
