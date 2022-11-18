Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Be House Speaker, Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Representative Joe Walsh blasted Kevin McCarthy, calling him a "hollow man" who will have to do everything Marjorie Taylor Greene says.
WCVB
Massachusetts Democrats could lose powerful chairmanships if GOP wins U.S. House
BOSTON — While Massachusetts' all-Democratic delegation in the U.S. House of Representatives swept into another term in office without significant opposition on Tuesday, they're faced with returning to a Capitol building where they may be in the minority party. Several House and Senate races remain too close to call,...
Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?
Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
US News and World Report
Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago
Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
The Jewish Press
Kevin McCarthy to Republican Jews: I’ll Kick Ilhan Omar Out of Foreign Affairs Committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Cal) on Saturday night told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Conference in Las Vegas that when he is elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Min) would be ousted from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. McCarthy is expected to be the next speaker,...
Hakeem Jeffries launches bid to replace Pelosi as top House Democrat
House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) has jumped into the race for Democratic leader after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declined to run for the top spot again.
Republicans likely to control House after wins in California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms; Trump takes a hit: USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll
The number of Democratic voters who believe Joe Biden could win in 2024 jumped to 71%, up double digits from the 60% who said that in an August poll.
Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders
(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
Former President Obama says midterm elections offered hope for democracy
As the Obama Foundation held a democracy forum Thursday, former President Barack Obama said election deniers got "thumped" at the midterm polls by Democratic campaigns and organizers, offering hope for democracy.
msn.com
Hakeem Jeffries remains silent on his possible candidacy, celebrates Pelosi’s legacy as Democratic leader
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a contender to succeed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has chosen to remain silent Thursday on his possible candidacy for the Democratic leadership and has opted to celebrate his accomplishments at the helm of his post. "Let's spend this moment, on this day, (reminiscing) about...
Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election
Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
“Never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said Thursday after more than 19 years leading Democrats.
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes to Lauren Boebert in nail biter House race
Democrat Adam Frisch conceded on Friday to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) in the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, saying that an expected recount was unlikely to change the outcome of the election. In a video call with reporters, Frisch said that he had called Boebert to offer his...
Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. It would come after the party was able to halt an expected Republican wave in the House and the Senate but also in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home.“The Speaker plans to address her...
newsnationnow.com
Pelosi will not seek reelection to leadership in the House
(NewsNation) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not be seeking another term as leader of House Democrats. “Never did I think I’d go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said as she spoke about her memories of the Capitol, from visiting as a child with her father to serving as a representative.
