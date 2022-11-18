ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Who will replace Nancy Pelosi after House speaker exits Democratic leadership?

Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will step aside to allow a new leader to take the reins of the House Democratic caucus.The speaker of the House made a floor speech annoucing her plans just after noon. She has led the Democratic caucus since being elevated to minority leader in 2003, and became the first woman to be Speaker when she was first elected to the role in 2007.“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” she said, and while not specifically naming a successor she noted that it was time for a new generation to...
US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Center Square

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House; GOP chooses Senate leaders

(The Center Square) – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening. Democrats also claimed a win by gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro. The Senate...
The Hill

Democrats target Obama for Georgia runoff election

Georgia’s Senate runoff is three weeks away, and Democrats are hoping big names like former President Obama could help put incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over the top against GOP candidate Herschel Walker. While Obama has not officially announced a return to the Peach State, one source said the...
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. It would come after the party was able to halt an expected Republican wave in the House and the Senate but also in the aftermath of a brutal attack on her husband, Paul, late last month by an intruder in their San Francisco home.“The Speaker plans to address her...
newsnationnow.com

Pelosi will not seek reelection to leadership in the House

(NewsNation) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not be seeking another term as leader of House Democrats. “Never did I think I’d go from homemaker to House speaker,” Pelosi said as she spoke about her memories of the Capitol, from visiting as a child with her father to serving as a representative.
