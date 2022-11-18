Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Kentucky Mayor, Alan Keck, Runs for GOP Governor Nomination
SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mayor is the latest candidate to file for the Republican nomination for governor in next year's race. Alan Keck, 37, filed to run Monday, after recently winning his second term as mayor of Somerset, news outlets reported. In running for reelection, Keck listed...
953wiki.com
Beshear-Coleman Administration Commitment to Making Kentucky a National Leader in Public Safety
Governor's administration to make Kentucky a better place. The Beshear-Coleman administration’s top priority is the safety of all Kentuckians. The public safety actions already taken by the Governor are creating safer communities and a better Kentucky now and into the future. The recently enacted bipartisan state budget signed by...
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely drop by and taste their food, next time you are in the area.
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear: Applications Open for Grants to Bring High-Speed Internet to More Kentucky Families
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the application window is open for the next round of grant funding to support the state’s expansion of high-speed internet access to more families across Kentucky. This round includes more than $206 million. The distribution of these funds supports Gov. Beshear’s Better Internet...
wymt.com
Voter turnout for Kentucky midterm was lowest in decades, report says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A recent Courier-Journal report found that Kentucky had the lowest voter turnout for an election since 1994. Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins says only 42% of those registered in Lexington cast their ballots. UK political science professor Stephen Voss tells us that low turnout stems largely...
Wave 3
Kentucky is first state with Pharmacist-led colon screening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year, the American Cancer Society’s estimates the number of colorectal cancer cases in the United States will exceeding 100,000. Many people hesitate to get preventative screenings such as colonoscopies, but experts say early detection is important. Medical groups in Kentucky are finding solutions to...
Wave 3
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Scott County, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. 900K Kentuckians affected by eating disorders:...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
In Your Backyard: JCPS school named for one of Kentucky's most prolific writers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Jesse Stuart was perhaps...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 2008, Marco Chapman executed for murdering 2 Kentucky children
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — When Marco Chapman was executed on Nov. 21, 2008, it was the first execution in Kentucky in nearly a decade. The 37-year-old died by lethal injection after being convicted of murder two children and attacking their mother and sister in Gallatin County back in 2002.
WBKO
Kentucky lottery launches new jackpot game played only in the state
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Lottery has launched a new daily draw game, Kentucky 5, with the first drawing taking place Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. Kentucky 5 is a daily jackpot game only available for sale in Kentucky. It is played similarly to a lotto-style game where...
Beshear: Kentucky State Police pay raise is working
As 38 new cadets officially became Kentucky State Troopers, Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the pay these new troopers will receive.
spectrumnews1.com
Marijuana advocate relieved by Kentucky medical cannabis order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More likely than not, you can find CJ Carter with clippers in hand at his Louisville barber shop, Barbers R Us. Carter described how his experiences as a youth set him on the road to becoming a barber. “My mother was a beautician, so she would cut my hair and she would give me a chili bowl cut. She wouldn’t give me no hairline or anything. In the fourth grade I had enough and picked up the clippers,” Carter said.
US News and World Report
Wisconsin GOP Leaders to Push for 'Long Term' Tax Cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders said Tuesday they want to tap the state's projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes, including eliminating a tax paid by businesses and lowering income taxes for the most wealthy filers. Democratic...
Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky. According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
US News and World Report
Colorado Shooting Suspect Changed Name as Teenager in Texas
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The suspect in the mass shooting of 22 people at a Colorado gay nightclub sought to change his name more than six years ago, according to public records. The request came months after he was apparently targeted by online bullying. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22,...
wdrb.com
Kentucky and Indiana police are collecting license plate data. Some have no policies for it.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- In certain parts of this Hardin County city, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles' license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by.
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
