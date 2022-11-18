Read full article on original website
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
financefeeds.com
The Potential Gains And Risks Of Staking Crypto
Crypto Market Risk – One of the most formidable risks with regards to the crypto markets, and by default, all the crypto strategies that go along with it, is the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies that makes them unpredictable. For anyone looking to delve into the world of cryptocurrency markets,...
financefeeds.com
Why is the UK Budget so Important to investors and the Pound?
The Pound has recently been put under a lot of pressure both from the Bank of England and the UK Budget. This has investors questioning what brought the UK to this point, and what should they expect for 2023?. The prize for the biggest decline in 2022 goes to the...
financefeeds.com
The supply of soybeans is rising while demand is fragile
The international broker OctaFX expert team reviews the soybean market’s current situation. After two straight sessions of falling prices, soybeans prompt-month futures contract traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) went up 0.8% on Friday and settled at 14.28 USD per bushel. Still, the contract was down 1.9% w-o-w as surging coronavirus cases in China dashed hopes of a swift reopening of the economy. Furthermore, soybeans price declined due to the spillover pressure from other commodities—most notably, crude oil. According to OctaFX experts, soybeans often follow the trends in the crude oil market due to their role as feedstock for ethanol and biodiesel production. Even the recent weakness in the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) failed to provide additional support for greenback-priced commodities (by making them less expensive for importers) as worries about demand in China, the world’s largest importer of soybeans, outweighed other bullish factors.
