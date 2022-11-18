Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Britannia widens prime brokerage business to include FX, CFDs
FCA-regulated broker Britannia Global Markets Limited (formerly Destek Markets) has expanded its prime brokerage service to include the trading of FX, index and commodity CFDs. The expanded offering will be supported by financial services technology platforms, including Lucera, PrimeXM, MetaQuotes and MaxxTrader. It comes barely a year after Britannia launched...
financefeeds.com
ACY Securities wins Best Transparent Trading Broker Award in Egypt
“Winning the Best Transparent Trading Broker Award is strong evidence that traders value the products and services we offer. This award strengthens our resolve to continue to deliver innovative and technology-focused trading products and services to our clients.”. ACY Securities, one of the world’s leading tech-focused multi-asset CFD brokers, has...
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
financefeeds.com
Canadian regulator says crypto trading is a form of DIY investing
The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) has warned investors that trading in crypto assets is a high risk move that may not be suitable for many, especially retail investors, due to the extreme volatility in value and liquidity. The financial watchdog reminded consumers that a number of unregistered crypto asset trading...
financefeeds.com
Interactive Brokers launches overnight trading hours, almost 24/5 in US ETFs
“Global investors need to respond to market-moving news whenever it happens, not just during regular US market hours. With Overnight Trading Hours on IBEOS, our individual and institutional clients now have greater flexibility when to trade and can take advantage of investment opportunities around the clock.”. Interactive Brokers has launched...
financefeeds.com
Acuity launches AnalysisIQ to enhance online brokers’ education, retention, and engagement
Acuity Trading, together with its subsidiary Signal Centre, has launched AnalysisIQ, its latest product and key component of a revamped Research Terminal, the firm’s AI-based solution that empowers online brokers. AnalysisIQ supports the decision making process for traders by conducting a holistic deep analysis of the markets to deliver...
financefeeds.com
FinTech Australia announces The Big Match, a talent retention platform
“Talent requirements are constantly shifting within the fintech ecosystem. There’s always a demand for new talent from fintechs. And in other cases, companies may require new skill sets as they grow and change direction.”. FinTech Australia has launched a new tool for the ecosystem, aimed at helping retain talent...
financefeeds.com
NAGA introduces open banking experience via TrueLayer
European social trading platform NAGA has teamed up with TrueLayer to leverage its open banking technology to help bolster its client onboarding and payments. The move by NAGA to appoint TrueLayer comes amid growing usage of open banking by its ecosystem, which also includes cryptocurrency platform NAGAX and neo-banking app NAGA Pay. TrueLayer says open banking can deliver more “efficient” and “cost-effective” processes for multi-asset platforms like NAGA.
financefeeds.com
The Potential Gains And Risks Of Staking Crypto
Crypto Market Risk – One of the most formidable risks with regards to the crypto markets, and by default, all the crypto strategies that go along with it, is the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies that makes them unpredictable. For anyone looking to delve into the world of cryptocurrency markets,...
financefeeds.com
DTCC launches pre- and post-trade reporting solution for clearing brokers and prime brokers
The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) has launched DTCC Report Hub’s assisted reporting model, allowing sell-side firms to assist their buy-side clients with regulatory reporting obligations around the world. Report Hub is a pre- and post-trade reporting solution that helps firms manage the complexities of meeting multiple regulatory...
financefeeds.com
Spot FX volume drops 10pct at CLS Group in October
FX settlement specialist CLS Group today reported that the executed volumes of currency trading on its platforms were notably down in October. In particular, the average daily traded volume submitted to CLS was $1.92 trillion last month, down 5.4 percent month-over-month from $2.03 trillion in September 2022. Across a yearly timetable, however, the figure reflected an increase of 3 percent relative to October 2021’s $1.86 trillion.
financefeeds.com
Why is the UK Budget so Important to investors and the Pound?
The Pound has recently been put under a lot of pressure both from the Bank of England and the UK Budget. This has investors questioning what brought the UK to this point, and what should they expect for 2023?. The prize for the biggest decline in 2022 goes to the...
financefeeds.com
YellowStoneFX Review – Is YellowStoneFX Scam or a Good Broker?
Read our YellowStoneFX review today to learn all you need to know about YellowStoneFX before signing up with the broker (yellowstonefx.io). Now you have got a chance to enhance your trading skills by connecting yourself with a reliable brokerage platform named YellowStoneFX. This brokerage platform is spreading at a fast rate nowadays thanks to its various innovative and unique services. All features are up-to-date and highly remarkable. A customer feels calm in YellowStoneFX due to beneficial trading amenities and a pure security system. All important prospects of this broker are discussed in this YellowStoneFX review.
financefeeds.com
Bitpanda secures Germany’s BaFin license for crypto custody and prop trading
“The security of our customer’s digital assets, as well as those of our White Label partners, is our top priority.”. Bitpanda Asset Management GmbH has secured a Crypto Custody and Proprietary Trading license for crypto assets from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The European retail investment platform...
financefeeds.com
RPC provider Ankr adds support for Sui blockchain
Ankr has become one of the first RPC (Remote Procedure Call) providers to the Sui blockchain, thus enabling developers to build safe, scalable, and upgradable dApps on top of the Sui blockchain. With the addition of Sui, Ankr is now an RPC – enabling various applications to interact with the...
financefeeds.com
Cardano’s stablecoin Djed to go live in January, 2023
“Recent market events have proven again that we need a safe haven from volatility, and Djed will serve as this safe haven in the Cardano network. Not only do we need a stablecoin, but we need one that is decentralized, and has on chain proof of reserves.”. COTI has announced...
financefeeds.com
InvestoPro partners with Samsung to feature on phones’ start page in Italy
“These are significant achievements for our company, and we are working to position InvestoPro as a leading digital trading platform in Europe. Samsung has a substantial market share of mobile users in Europe, and we are proud to partner with them to promote InvestoPro Go to their sizable customer base.”
financefeeds.com
eToro’s SPAC to liquidate, delist from Nasdaq before year-end
The troubled SPAC market isn’t getting any better. Betsy Cohen-backed blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp (FTCV.O) is seeking shareholder approval to shut down and return money to investors before the end of the year. The move comes nearly five months after eToro’s planned public listing through a merger with...
financefeeds.com
Finvasia Group: Fxview’s and ZuluTrade’s parent company opens office in Mumbai
“We aim to focus on product enhancements, provide more personalized services to retail and Institutional businesses, and strengthen teams and services.”. Finvasia Group has opened a new office in Mumbai, India as the fintech specialist seeks to accelerate its product development in the follow-up of significant acquisitions like Fxview (a CySEC-authorized CFD broker), and major investment platforms ZuluTrade, ACT Trader, and Capital Wallet.
U.S. Stocks Rise, Strong Earnings Send Retailers Higher
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks rose on Wall Street and solid earnings helped jolt a mix of retailers higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. The S&P 500 rose 1.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%. Financial and technology companies gained ground. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices. Treasury yields slipped. Best Buy soared more than 12% after the Minneapolis-based consumer electronics chain did better than analysts expected and said a decline in sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.THIS IS...
Comments / 0