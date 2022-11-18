cTrader Mobile 4.6 Delivers Shared Account Access Functionality & Multiple Charting Improvements

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. People might think of Universal Analytics (UA) when they hear Google Analytics. What might not be as well-known is that Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is slated to replace UA by July 2023. Universal Analytics launched in 2005; it provides deep customer insights previously not available and changed how businesses quantify and track successes. It allows anyone with a Google account to better understand their customers, their journey, and how they engage with online content. With more accessible information, it's easy to develop data-based marketing and content strategies for long-term success.

6 DAYS AGO