cTrader Mobile 4.6 Delivers Shared Account Access Functionality & Multiple Charting Improvements

Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Gmail will no longer allow users to revert to its old design
“The integrated view with Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet on the left side of the window will also become standard for users who have turned on Chat,” the company said in a blog post. “Through quick settings, you can customize this new interface to include the apps most important to you, whether it’s Gmail by itself or a combination of Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet.”
How to Check Number of Users Connected to Wi-Fi
Taking proper care of our wireless network is essential these days. Besides taking care of the security of our network, one of the things to take care of is the number of users connected to our wireless network. Checking this will tell us whether there are any unwanted or unauthorized connections.
Business Insider
How to manage 'Local Network Access' on your iPhone or iPad and grant or revoke permission for apps
Some apps on your iPhone and iPad may ask for permission to find and connect to devices on your local network. These apps usually need to find compatible devices on your network — smart home apps may need to connect to smart speakers and other smart devices, for example.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
PC Magazine
Farewell SIM Cards: How to Add an eSIM to an iPhone 14
Embedded SIM, or eSIM, is a technology that has been available on mobile phones for years. Instead of fiddling with a tiny, physical SIM card, you can add a cellular plan electronically via SIM hardware that is embedded in your device. With eSIM on an iPhone, you’re able to add as many as eight plans and switch among them—or even use more than one simultaneously.
Mobile Devices Move Passwordless Future to the Here and Now
Mobile devices, biometrics and identity tokenization are helping to make passwordless identity authentication a reality, Rodger Desai, chief executive officer of Prove Identity, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster. The payoffs are huge for consumers, Desai pointed out, since they won’t have to wrack their brains to remember passwords or write...
TechRadar
Save 83% with Private Internet Access's mega Black Friday VPN deal
Whether you want to boost your online privacy or bypass geo-restrictions on websites and streaming platforms in a couple of clicks, the best VPN is the tool you need. Luckily, there are plenty of Black Friday VPN deals live right now. This means you can get the best value for money on your next security software.
How to set language preferences per app in Android 13
Android 13 lets you choose the language an app will use if the developer supports it. Here's how to do it.
financefeeds.com
AvaTrade taps Capitalise.ai to provide free and easy-to-use automated FX & CFD trading
“For over 16 years, AvaTrade has prided itself on being at the forefront of trading technology. Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.”
Gelesis Reports Upcoming Participation in Wolfe Research’s Annual Consumer Growth Conference
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) (“Gelesis” or the “Company”), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that its Chief Operating & Commercial Officer, David Pass, Pharm.D., will be featured in a panel discussion at Wolfe Research’s virtual Consumer Growth Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005103/en/ Plenity is inspired by nature and FDA cleared to aid in weight management. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Windows Club
How to use WhatsApp Communities on PC and Phone
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, released a new feature for WhatsApp called Communities. This is a feature that will make it possible for WhatsApp users to better organize their groups and send announcements without complexities. It is a neat feature that is available both on WhatsApp for smartphones, WhatsApp Web and via the official WhatsApp app for Windows 11/10 devices. The question is, how does it work, and should users give it any thought and their precious time?
What is Google Analytics?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. People might think of Universal Analytics (UA) when they hear Google Analytics. What might not be as well-known is that Google Analytics 4 (GA4) is slated to replace UA by July 2023. Universal Analytics launched in 2005; it provides deep customer insights previously not available and changed how businesses quantify and track successes. It allows anyone with a Google account to better understand their customers, their journey, and how they engage with online content. With more accessible information, it's easy to develop data-based marketing and content strategies for long-term success.
financefeeds.com
B2BinPay Now Supports Merchant Limits, Expanding Payment Capabilities
B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases. The B2Broker crypto payment processor, B2BinPay, which represents one of the company’s most remarkable solutions, has officially confirmed that they now offer Merchant Invoice Limits. With this upgrade, users with “Merchant” type accounts will have the ability to create invoices for a specified amount. Also, Cardano is now supported by B2BinPay for its Enterprise clients. The site currently states that customers may also utilize this new service and that it is easily accessible. Thanks to this upgrade, B2BinPay keeps giving its customers additional options, a better payment experience, and more control over their purchases.
financefeeds.com
LMAX expands APAC infrastructure ahead of NDF offering
“Our Singapore matching engine brings us closer to clients in the region and since launch we have seen 3x growth in our FX trading volumes month on month.”. LMAX Group is expanding its global technology infrastructure in Asia Pacific following the launch of a matching engine in the Equinix IBX Data Centre in Singapore (SG1).
financefeeds.com
Binance launches free beginners’ course in blockchain, crypto, web3 ahead of advanced lessons
“We believe that creators and builders shape our industry’s future. Therefore, empowering more creators and builders with knowledge is key. Binance, the industry leader, bears great responsibility for education and we will continue to push innovation through education.”. Binance has launched free online courses to bring millions of people...
financefeeds.com
2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ features DriveWealth among top Fintechs
US-based digital trading technology company, DriveWealth, today announced it has been included in this year’s Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, which recognizes the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies in North America. Considered one of the most objective rankings, the list recognizes 500 of top media, telecommunications, life...
Live streams offer Eyewitness News, ABC News special events, local stories and shows
Watch live news, stories and events from Eyewitness News, ABC News and ABC Localish Network.
financefeeds.com
Invast Global CEO Gavin White to headline prime liquidity panel at FMLS 2022
Gavin White, Invast Global CEO, was invited to join a panel session on prime liquidity at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022 taking place on 22-23 November 2022. This session will highlight some serious challenges to the liquidity provision in the financial markets and bold potential solutions. Since its launch...
How to set up and use Telegram on the web
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Telegram is among the best messaging apps for Android. It packs a plethora of features and provides a messaging experience that other chat apps can't compete with. Telegram is available across all major platforms and works on the best Android phones. But you don't always need an app to use the messaging service. You can use Telegram from any web browser. Read the guide below to learn how to set up and use Telegram on the web.
Comments / 0