Oregon State Closes Season with Pair of Ranked Opponents
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Beaver volleyball team concludes the 2022 season on the road this week with a pair of challenges at No. 6 Stanford and No. 10 Oregon to wrap up Pac-12 play. First serve on Wednesday against the Cardinal is scheduled for 4 p.m., while the season finale with the Ducks is slated for 6 p.m. on Friday.
Oregon State At 21 In CFP Rankings
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is at No. 21 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released on Tuesday. The Beavers, who are also ranked 22nd by the Associated Press and in the AFCA Coaches Poll, are 8-3 this season after defeating Arizona State, 31-7, last Saturday Tempe. That gave OSU its first eight-win season since the 2012 Beavers went 9-4.
Beavers Headed to Portland for PK Legacy
THE GAME: Oregon State will head to the PK Legacy Tournament this week, beginning Thursday vs. Duke. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on ESPN with Doug Sherman, Cory Alexander and Brooke Weisbrod on the call. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker...
Beers Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Raegan Beers was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after posting double-doubles in wins over Eastern Washington and Prairie View A&M. Beers is Oregon State's first Pac-12 weekly award winner since Aleah Goodman and Talia von Oelhoffen swept the weekly awards the week of February 22, 2021.
White Earns Academic All-District Honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State volleyball sophomore Ryan White earned Academic All-District honors, as announced by the College Sports Communicators on Tuesday afternoon. The award recognized the top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-District honorees advance to the Academic All-America ballot, with the first, second and third teams to be announced in early December.
Damien Martinez Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week
SAN FRANCISCO – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has been named the Pac-12 Conference's Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday. Martinez ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Beavers' 31-7 win over Arizona State Saturday in Tempe. He put the Beavers on the board first with a 5-yard touchdown rush midway through the first quarter, and scored again on a 12-yard carry five minutes into the third quarter.
Damien Martinez Earns Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Honors
TYLER, Texas – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez has earned recognition as an honorable mention selection for the weekly Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced Tuesday by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler. The honor recognizes weekly the top college football players with ties to the state...
Beavers Host Oregon Saturday In Rivalry Matchup
November 26, 2022 • Corvallis, Ore. • Reser Stadium • 12:30 p.m. PT • ABC. OSU Radio: Beaver Sports Network, Varsity Network (Oregon State) - Oregon State ends its regular season when hosting Oregon Saturday at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. - The...
Beavers’ Season Comes to a Close vs. Portland
CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer team saw its season come to a close Sunday evening, as Portland took a 2-0 victory in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Corvallis. The game was played before a record Lorenz Field attendance of 1,418. Oregon State controlled the...
Oregon State Ranked 22nd In Both AP And Coaches Poll
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State is 22nd in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls, which were both released on Sunday. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the third time this season. It's the Beavers' first top-25 mark in the coaches poll since the 2013 season.
OSU Records Multiple Career-Best in Final Home Match of Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – In a marathon match, the Oregon State volleyball team was outlasted by UCLA in four sets (25-23, 21-25, 35-33, 25-19) on Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. Four different Beavs finished in double figures for kills with Mychael Vernon leading all attackers with 19 of her own. Sophomore DiLara Unal and freshman Kinley Swan both recorded career-highs finishing with 12 and 11 kills, while Kateryna Tkachenko added 15 for OSU.
