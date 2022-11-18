Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Related
What we learned about UNC football in its first ACC loss of season — to Georgia Tech
“We haven’t played as a team all year, we’ve played quarters, we don’t play games, so it’s very disappointing,” UNC coach Mack Brown said.
insidepacksports.com
Cory Durden: "We Had A Great Week Of Practice"
NC State defensive tackle Cory Durden discusses what the Pack must do to get back on track today against Louisville. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview with Durden. How's practice gone for you guys?. Good. Been able to shake this BC loss out of your system?. Yeah....
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: So Much Uncertainty At Quarterback For NC State's Program
Today we talk NC State football and not just the outcome against Louisville but how impactful it could be on the program going forward if MJ Morris is unavailable. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial...
breezejmu.org
Dukes’ poor shooting does no favors vs. overpowering No. 1 Tar Heels, drop first of season, 80-64
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Bounce, bounce, trickle and out. It happened on the first nine 2-pointers the Dukes attempted until the 7:54 mark of the first half, and many more times throughout the next 32 minutes of Sunday’s game versus No. 1 North Carolina. Redshirt senior guard Vado...
insidepacksports.com
Aydan White: "Next Man Up"
NC State cornerback Aydan White met with the media to discuss his recent play and Saturday's matchup against Louisville. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Tony just talked about the fact that you guys flush out the loss from Saturday. Does this one a little bit tougher to flush?
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: No. 1 Key For NC State In Today's Games
NC State basketball and football both have games this afternoon, and today we look at our No. 1 key for the Wolfpack in each matchup. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
insidepacksports.com
RELEASE: NC State Women Repeats As National Champs In Cross Country
STILLWATER, OK Katelyn Tuohy spent most of the NCAA 6K championships following Florida's Parker Valby. Luckily for Tuohy she had another extra gear left in the tank. Tuohy overcame a 10-second deficit, closing the gap and finishing first to win the NCAA 2022 championship. Tuohy's time of 19:27.7 was a new course record. Her teammates weren't too far behind and the Wolfpack captured a second straight NCAA women's cross country title.
The Daily South
Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season
A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
WITN
Nearly 1/3 United Methodist churches approved to leave denomination in Eastern Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Over 200 congregations within the United Methodist Church in North Carolina were approved Saturday to leave the church over disagreements regarding LGBT clergy and marriage within the church. The North Carolina Conference of The United Methodist Church gathered for a special called annual conference at Methodist...
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
Bundle up like it’s 1914: Raleigh, Triangle to face frigid temps early Monday
Durham and Chapel Hill may actually be colder.
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”
This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project
City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
WRAL
Raleigh's largest hot cocoa bar is highlight of new dessert pop-up
RALEIGH, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh has a new holiday dessert pop-up experience. The Dessertery cafe opens Saturday inside Kennedy Theatre at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The holiday-themed space includes all you can eat sweets and hot cocoa and even live entertainment on some nights. The centerpiece...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Cary man sentenced to more than 12 years for role in Medicaid fraud scheme
RALEIGH, N.C. –– Antonio Deon Fozard, of Cary, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy and health care fraud. On February 25, 2021, Fozard pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the judgment, Fozard was also ordered to pay $4,242,794 in criminal restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.
Comments / 0