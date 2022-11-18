ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

insidepacksports.com

Cory Durden: "We Had A Great Week Of Practice"

NC State defensive tackle Cory Durden discusses what the Pack must do to get back on track today against Louisville. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview with Durden. How's practice gone for you guys?. Good. Been able to shake this BC loss out of your system?. Yeah....
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: So Much Uncertainty At Quarterback For NC State's Program

Today we talk NC State football and not just the outcome against Louisville but how impactful it could be on the program going forward if MJ Morris is unavailable. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial...
RALEIGH, NC
Aydan White: "Next Man Up"

Aydan White: "Next Man Up"

NC State cornerback Aydan White met with the media to discuss his recent play and Saturday's matchup against Louisville. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the interview. Tony just talked about the fact that you guys flush out the loss from Saturday. Does this one a little bit tougher to flush?
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: No. 1 Key For NC State In Today's Games

NC State basketball and football both have games this afternoon, and today we look at our No. 1 key for the Wolfpack in each matchup. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
insidepacksports.com

RELEASE: NC State Women Repeats As National Champs In Cross Country

STILLWATER, OK Katelyn Tuohy spent most of the NCAA 6K championships following Florida's Parker Valby. Luckily for Tuohy she had another extra gear left in the tank. Tuohy overcame a 10-second deficit, closing the gap and finishing first to win the NCAA 2022 championship. Tuohy's time of 19:27.7 was a new course record. Her teammates weren't too far behind and the Wolfpack captured a second straight NCAA women's cross country title.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily South

Why You Need To Take A Trip To Apex, North Carolina, This Holiday Season

A historic downtown, vintage train station, and lots and lots of Christmas lights—what else could you need for a magical holiday escape? When it comes to small-town Christmas charm, Apex, North Carolina, has all its bases covered. Founded in the 1860s, Apex is considered one of the most intact turn-of-the-century railroad towns in the area. Located just 20 minutes west of Raleigh, the town of just over 60,000 is filled to the brim with Yuletide spirit. From a legendary single-family-home light display to a town-wide Christmas parade, tree lighting ceremony, and plenty of seasonal shopping, here’s why you should visit Apex this holiday season.
APEX, NC
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
Axios Raleigh

Raleigh developer eyes Moore Square for next project

City-owned land surrounding Moore Square in downtown Raleigh could be transformed to include affordable housing, a hotel and a potential grocery store. Driving the news: City Council this week picked a proposal from Raleigh-based Loden Properties and its partners Northpond and Greystone for the two city properties, which are located on more than three acres of land to the east and south of the square.Loden has been especially active in Raleigh in recent years, working on projects on Glenwood South, the Longleaf Hotel and Gateway Plaza. Why it matters: The two properties are perhaps the most valuable pieces of available...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Raleigh's largest hot cocoa bar is highlight of new dessert pop-up

RALEIGH, N.C. — Downtown Raleigh has a new holiday dessert pop-up experience. The Dessertery cafe opens Saturday inside Kennedy Theatre at the Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts. The holiday-themed space includes all you can eat sweets and hot cocoa and even live entertainment on some nights. The centerpiece...
RALEIGH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Cary man sentenced to more than 12 years for role in Medicaid fraud scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. –– Antonio Deon Fozard, of Cary, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy and health care fraud. On February 25, 2021, Fozard pleaded guilty to the charges. As part of the judgment, Fozard was also ordered to pay $4,242,794 in criminal restitution to the North Carolina Fund for Medical Assistance.
CARY, NC

