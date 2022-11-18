ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
US News and World Report

U.S. Drillers Add Oil and Gas Rigs for Second Week in a Row - Baker Hughes

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 9 to 779 in the week to Nov. 11, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday..
kalkinemedia.com

Keystone oil pipeline issues resolved after force majeure - source

(Reuters) - The issues that prompted TC Energy to declare force majeure on Keystone oil pipeline deliveries this week have been resolved but the company will reduce injections for the rest of November, according to a market source. Calgary-based TC said on Tuesday it was curtailing volumes on the 622,000...
ILLINOIS STATE
kitco.com

Gold prices to fall 10%, silver prices to fall 17% in 2023 - Metals Focus

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have seen substantial gains in November, but the precious metals continue to face a difficult road in 2023 as U.S. monetary policy is expected to remain extremely tight, according to one precious metal firm. In their 2023 price forecast, analysts at the British research...
via.news

Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
rigzone.com

What Happened in the Oil Market This Week?

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers focus on recent oil price moves, the bearish impact of Covid-19 in China, the Russian oil price cap and more. Read on for more detail.
via.news

Copper Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Saturday, 19 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Traditionally, copper prices are seen as a leading indicator for global economic health. This is because copper is used in everything from wires in cars to electronics. In recent years, copper prices have reached all-time highs, but are now falling.
NASDAQ

Beyond Higher Oil Prices, Oil Stocks See This Catalyst Fueling Growth in 2023

Higher oil prices this year are giving oil companies the fuel to produce record cash flows. In times past, the industry used its windfall from higher oil prices to drill more wells and boost production. However, they've been reluctant to do that this year, having been burned in the past since higher production eventually sent prices lower.
via.news

NASDAQ Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) has been up by 6.27% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:15 EST on Friday, 18 November, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is $11,131.59. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 679700108, 89.03% below its average volume of 6197756426.29. Concerning NASDAQ Composite’s yearly highs...
via.news

Palladium Futures Up By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 3.56% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,933.50. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 65, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516582.65. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Platinum Futures Down Momentum With A 4% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 4.94% for the last 5 sessions. At 07:52 EST on Friday, 18 November, Platinum (PL) is $991.00. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 4412, 99.99% below its average volume of 12513219647.57. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

ASML Holding Stock Went Up By Over 34% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) rose by a staggering 34.43% in 21 sessions from $437.27 at 2022-10-20, to $587.82 at 14:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.49% to $11,090.82, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.

