via.news

Palladium Futures Is 4% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 4.55% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:05 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,953.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 13, 99.99% below its average volume of 6087121323.61. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Copper Futures Down Momentum With A 5% Slide In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5% for the last 5 sessions. At 16:51 EST on Sunday, 20 November, Copper (HG) is $3.64. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 51677, 99.99% below its average volume of 16690180704.21. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash

After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
kitco.com

Are we seeing the first indications of a correction in gold?

This has been a most interesting year for investors and traders who have been active in gold. There have been two completed trends that contained both a multi-month rally and a multi-month correction. During the first week of January gold was already in rally mode, and opened at $1827 on the first day of trading, January 3. By March 8, gold had traded to its highest value this year at $2078 per ounce. The result was a rally in which gold gained approximately $251.
via.news

S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 7.16% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 20 November, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,129.90. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. Whenever a person talks about the stock market, they...
via.news

USD/EUR Down By 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 3.36% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:10 EST on Friday, 18 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.96. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 10.839% up from its 52-week low and 8.004% down from its 52-week high. Forex Price Classification.
kitco.com

Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips

Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
via.news

GBP/EUR Up Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:11 EST on Sunday, 20 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.538% up from its 52-week low and 5.481% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

DouYu Stock Rises By 32% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DouYu (NASDAQ: DOYU) jumped by a staggering 32.89% in 10 sessions from $0.99 at 2022-11-07, to $1.32 at 22:42 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.01% to $11,146.06, following the last session’s upward trend. DouYu’s...
via.news

Bilibili Stock Over 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) jumped by a staggering 31.17% in 21 sessions from $11.07 to $14.52 at 15:40 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.16% to $11,127.14, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. Bilibili’s last close...
kitco.com

It's going to be a 'lively December' for gold price - Pepperstone

(Kitco News) Gold is looking at potentially taking out $1,800 and having a great 2023, according to Australian Pepperstone. Gold finally found momentum after seeing seven months of consecutive losses and registering a bottom near $1,620 an ounce. On Tuesday, December gold futures reacted positively to the slower U.S. Producer...
via.news

Lumber Futures Drops By 13% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 13.78% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:55 EST on Friday, 18 November, Lumber (LBS) is $431.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 86, 99.99% below its average volume of 22332875.13. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

Dow Jones Industrial Average Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.71% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Friday, 18 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,583.56. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 50033857, 86.75% below its average volume of...
via.news

EUR/CHF Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 3.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:07 EST on Sunday, 20 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.98. Those who are interested in trading the EUR/CHF currency pair have to make sure they understand the market’s dynamics. They can use various tools to analyze the market and learn how to trade effectively. They can also use a demo trading account to practice trading.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Markets will do ‘much better’ during the next four weeks

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Friday that after a turbulent week of trading, he believes stocks will perform better going forward. "You've got to adjust your mindset to a world where the bears are finally in retreat, because I'm betting the next four weeks will be much better than what we've come to be used to," he said.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold falls on Fed rate hike prospects, bound for weekly dip

(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday and were bound for a weekly dip following indications from U.S. Federal Reserve officials that more interest rate hikes were due as the bank seeks to lower inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,755.15 per ounce by 10:30 a.m. ET (1530 GMT), set...
via.news

PetroChina Stock Is 0% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) fell by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:45 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.56% to $15,309.77, following the last session’s upward trend. PetroChina’s last close...

